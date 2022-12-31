Advertisement
World News
Dec. 31, 2022 / 10:01 AM

1 killed, 20 injured by Russian strikes in Ukrainian capital Kyiv

By Don Jacobson
Firefighters battle flames in Kyiv, Ukraine, after a Russian drone strike on December 19. One person was killed and 20 wounded in a similar attack on Saturday, officials said. File Photo by State Emergency Service of Ukraine/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/043b15993031a51758ee00d9333ce69c/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Firefighters battle flames in Kyiv, Ukraine, after a Russian drone strike on December 19. One person was killed and 20 wounded in a similar attack on Saturday, officials said. File Photo by State Emergency Service of Ukraine/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 31 (UPI) -- One person was killed and 20 were injured Saturday in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv in a new round of Russian attacks, the city's mayor said.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said in a Telegram post that 14 those injured were transported to hospitals while six others were treated by medics on the spot as Russian forces continued its recent wave of attacks against Ukrainian civilian targets with drones and ballistic missiles.

In the Kyiv attacks, two school buildings in the Solomyansk district of the capital and another in Pechersk "suffered varying degrees of damage," Klitschko said, adding, "There is one kindergarten in the Solomyan district. There are no casualties at these facilities."

Despite the latest attacks, Kyiv's critical infrastructure is "working normally," the mayor said, with water and heat available to residents. Some 30% of consumers are without electricity Saturday due to emergency shutdowns.

Russian attacks were not limited to capital on Saturday.

At least four people were injured in Ukraine's western Khmelnytskyi region, according to Serhii Gamalii, the head of the Khmelnytskyi regional military administration.

At least six others were hurt in southern Ukraine's Mykolaiv region, local officials said in another post. Three of those hurt required hospitalization.

On Friday, Russia fired 16 Kamikaze drones into Ukraine, all of which were shot down by the country's air defenses, the Ukrainian military said.

Two people were killed by shelling in Katerynivka, in Kharkiv region, and one person was killed in Semenivka, in the Chernihiv region, presidential advisor Krylo Tymoshenko, said.

