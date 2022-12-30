Trending
Advertisement
World News
Dec. 30, 2022 / 4:32 PM

U.S., allies killed 686 ISIS suspects in Iraq and Syria this year, military says

By Patrick Hilsman
U.S. forces killed 686 ISIS suspects and detained 374 in Iraq and Syria in 2022, U.S. Central Command said Thursday. In February, U.S. special forces carried out what the Pentagon said was a successful large-scale raid in Syria's Idlib province that killed ISIS leader Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi. File Photo by Abdulaziz KETAZ/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/9ded3e06644177e7a26fdfe57c7c7778/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
U.S. forces killed 686 ISIS suspects and detained 374 in Iraq and Syria in 2022, U.S. Central Command said Thursday. In February, U.S. special forces carried out what the Pentagon said was a successful large-scale raid in Syria's Idlib province that killed ISIS leader Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi. File Photo by Abdulaziz KETAZ/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 30 (UPI) -- American forces and local partners killed 686 ISIS suspects and detained 374 in Iraq and Syria throughout the year, U.S. Central Command said in a press release Thursday.

A total of 313 operations were conducted against ISIS in Iraq and Syria under the authority of the U.S. Central Command and Combined Joined Task Force -- Operation Inherent Resolve.

Advertisement

The U.S. credits the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces and elements of the Free Syrian Army with successful joint operations against ISIS, including the operation that killed ISIS leader Abu al-Hassan al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi in October.

"Over the past year, Iraqi Security Forces demonstrated an ability to continue operations to degrade ISIS, to aggressively pursue the terror group in Iraq, and to improve security and stability within Iraq," said Gen. Michael "Erik" Kurilla, commander of U.S. Central Command.

The press release also raised the issue of tens of thousands of ISIS suspects in detention in Syria and Iraq. "There is a literal 'ISIS army' in detention in Iraq and Syria. There are, today, more than 10,000 ISIS leaders and fighters in detention facilities throughout Syria and more than 20,000 ISIS leaders and fighters in detention facilities in Iraq," Kurilla said.

Advertisement

Kurilla highlighted the presence of tens of thousands of children in ISIS detention camps as a major risk factor.

"We have the potential next generation of ISIS. These are the more than 25,000 children in the al-Hol camp who are in danger... The international community must work together to remove these children from this environment by repatriating them to their countries or communities of origin while improving conditions in the camp," Kurilla said.

RELATED ISIS says leader killed, successor named

U.S. counterterrorism operations in Iraq and Syria have very little public oversight. A 2021 New York Times investigation into thousands of leaked military documents found that the military's official civilian death toll of 1,417 killed in the U.S. anti-ISIS campaign was drastically lower than the real casualty figures.

The watchdog group Airwars says between 8,197 and 13,253 civilians were killed by the American-led coalition during the war against ISIS.

RELATED U.S. sanctions four ISIS members, eight companies in South Africa

Read More

2 ISIS officials killed in U.S. raid in Syria

Latest Headlines

India bars Marion Biotech from making drugs after cough syrup deaths in Uzbekistan
World News // 1 hour ago
India bars Marion Biotech from making drugs after cough syrup deaths in Uzbekistan
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- The Indian Ministry of Health has barred Marion Biotech from producing drugs after 18 children died in Uzbekistan after consuming a cough syrup manufactured by the company.
Vatican: Ailing Benedict XVI participated in Mass on Friday
World News // 4 hours ago
Vatican: Ailing Benedict XVI participated in Mass on Friday
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI felt well enough on Friday to celebrate Mass in his room as his condition remained stable, the Vatican said.
Putin, Xi hold talks; Belarus accuses Ukraine of provocation over downed missile
World News // 5 hours ago
Putin, Xi hold talks; Belarus accuses Ukraine of provocation over downed missile
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin invited Chinese President Xi Jinping for a state visit as Belarus accused Ukraine of trying to "provoke" a conflict after claiming a Ukrainian S-300 missile was shot down in its skies.
Bahamas watchdog says it seized $3.5 billion from FTX
World News // 6 hours ago
Bahamas watchdog says it seized $3.5 billion from FTX
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- The Securities Commission of the Bahamas said it has taken possession of $3.5 billion worth of cryptocurrency from the collapsed exchange FTX for "safekeeping" until it receives guidance from its courts.
Korean conglomerates continue to break glass ceiling
World News // 6 hours ago
Korean conglomerates continue to break glass ceiling
SEOUL, Dec. 30 (UPI) -- South Korea is notorious for its glass ceiling, ranked worst among the OECD countries, but the country's top conglomerates are on a path to changing things.
Myanmar court sentences Aung San Suu Kyi to 7 more years in prison
World News // 8 hours ago
Myanmar court sentences Aung San Suu Kyi to 7 more years in prison
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- A military-controlled court in Myanmar on Friday sentenced ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi to seven years in prison in a new round of charges against her that could now leave her behind bars for more than three decades.
Misogynist influencer Andrew Tate arrested in Romania for human trafficking allegations
World News // 19 hours ago
Misogynist influencer Andrew Tate arrested in Romania for human trafficking allegations
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- Andrew Tate, the controversial online influencer and former professional kickboxer known for his misogynistic views, has been arrested in Romania on allegations of human trafficking involving at least six women.
British fashion designer, punk icon Vivienne Westwood dies at 81
World News // 22 hours ago
British fashion designer, punk icon Vivienne Westwood dies at 81
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- British fashion designer and punk icon Dame Vivienne Westwood, whose designs heralded the rise of the Sex Pistols and the British punk movement of the 1970s, has died. She was 81.
EU says COVID-19 screening for travelers from China 'unjustified'
World News // 1 day ago
EU says COVID-19 screening for travelers from China 'unjustified'
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- The European Union on Thursday said that additional COVID-19 screenings for travelers arriving from China would be "unjustified."
Vatican: Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI remains very sick but is 'lucid and alert'
World News // 1 day ago
Vatican: Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI remains very sick but is 'lucid and alert'
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI continues to remain in serious condition the Vatican said on Thursday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Riverside County deputy shot dead after car stop in California
Riverside County deputy shot dead after car stop in California
Misogynist influencer Andrew Tate arrested in Romania for human trafficking allegations
Misogynist influencer Andrew Tate arrested in Romania for human trafficking allegations
28-year-old man arrested in Pennsylvania in connection with Idaho student murders
28-year-old man arrested in Pennsylvania in connection with Idaho student murders
Last Mega Millions drawing of 2022 offers $640 million jackpot
Last Mega Millions drawing of 2022 offers $640 million jackpot
Military: U.S. plane makes 'evasive maneuvers' to avoid crash with China fighter
Military: U.S. plane makes 'evasive maneuvers' to avoid crash with China fighter
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement