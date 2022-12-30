India bars Marion Biotech from making drugs after cough syrup deaths in Uzbekistan

Dec. 30 (UPI) -- Scandal-plagued Indian drug manufacturer Marion Biotech has been suspended from the Pharmaceuticals Export Promotion Council, also known as the Pharmexcil, the government-associated body that oversees pharmaceutical exports from India.
"The suspension of membership of Marion Biotech Pvt Ltd came into effect from December 29. The Pharmexcil has taken the decision after the company failed to reply to the council on a report on Uzbekistan's claim over the deaths of 18 children due to cough syrups of Marion Biotech Pvt Ltd," Pharmexcil director general Udaya Bhaskar said, according to the news agency ANI.