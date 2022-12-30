Trending
Advertisement
World News
Dec. 30, 2022 / 6:14 PM

U.S. considers sending Bradley Fighting Vehicles to Ukraine

By Matt Bernardini
President Joe Biden walks with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky down the colonnade before meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington DC on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. The U.S. is reportedly considering sending Bradley Fighting Vehicles to Ukraine. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/75f6f190f680d0940408e9280b973075/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
President Joe Biden walks with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky down the colonnade before meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington DC on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. The U.S. is reportedly considering sending Bradley Fighting Vehicles to Ukraine. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 30 (UPI) -- The United States is considering sending Bradley Fighting Vehicles to Ukraine as part of a further package of military support.

People familiar with the matter told Bloomberg that a final decision hasn't been made, and the timeline for when the vehicles would be operational is also unclear.

Advertisement

The Bradley Fighting Vehicle, made by BAE Systems, is a powerful lightly armored and tracked vehicle with a range of roughly 300 miles. The vehicle is capable of destroying any other vehicle on the battlefield, including tanks.

Mark Cancian, a former White House defense budget analyst, said that Bradleys would provide "a major increase in ground combat capability because it is, in effect, a light tank," according to the Kyiv Independent.

"Unlike the previously provided M113s, the Bradley is heavily armed with a powerful 25mm gun and TOW anti-tank missiles," Cancian said. "The United States has many Bradleys, though some are older and need upgrades, so inventory is not a problem."

Cancian added that it would be months before Ukrainian troops could use them as they would need to be trained on how to operate and maintain the vehicles.

Advertisement

This month, the United States announced an additional $1.85 billion in aid to Ukraine.

The package includes a Patriot missile battery, the most advanced weapons system yet to be delivered to Ukraine amid the war, which the senior administration official said will be "a critical asset" in defending the country's civilian infrastructure.

Read More

Putin, Xi hold talks; Belarus accuses Ukraine of provocation over downed missile Zelensky, BlackRock CEO agree to coordinate Ukraine rebuilding investment Ukraine officials: 3 killed as Russia unleashes 'massive' wave of strikes

Latest Headlines

U.S., allies killed 686 ISIS suspects in Iraq and Syria this year, military says
World News // 2 hours ago
U.S., allies killed 686 ISIS suspects in Iraq and Syria this year, military says
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- U.S. forces and their allies killed 686 ISIS suspects and detained 374 in Iraq and Syria this year, U.S. Central Command said Thursday.
India bars Marion Biotech from making drugs after cough syrup deaths in Uzbekistan
World News // 3 hours ago
India bars Marion Biotech from making drugs after cough syrup deaths in Uzbekistan
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- The Indian Ministry of Health has barred Marion Biotech from producing drugs after 18 children died in Uzbekistan after consuming a cough syrup manufactured by the company.
Vatican: Ailing Benedict XVI participated in Mass on Friday
World News // 5 hours ago
Vatican: Ailing Benedict XVI participated in Mass on Friday
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI felt well enough on Friday to celebrate Mass in his room as his condition remained stable, the Vatican said.
Putin, Xi hold talks; Belarus accuses Ukraine of provocation over downed missile
World News // 7 hours ago
Putin, Xi hold talks; Belarus accuses Ukraine of provocation over downed missile
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin invited Chinese President Xi Jinping for a state visit as Belarus accused Ukraine of trying to "provoke" a conflict after claiming a Ukrainian S-300 missile was shot down in its skies.
Bahamas watchdog says it seized $3.5 billion from FTX
World News // 7 hours ago
Bahamas watchdog says it seized $3.5 billion from FTX
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- The Securities Commission of the Bahamas said it has taken possession of $3.5 billion worth of cryptocurrency from the collapsed exchange FTX for "safekeeping" until it receives guidance from its courts.
Korean conglomerates continue to break glass ceiling
World News // 7 hours ago
Korean conglomerates continue to break glass ceiling
SEOUL, Dec. 30 (UPI) -- South Korea is notorious for its glass ceiling, ranked worst among the OECD countries, but the country's top conglomerates are on a path to changing things.
Myanmar court sentences Aung San Suu Kyi to 7 more years in prison
World News // 10 hours ago
Myanmar court sentences Aung San Suu Kyi to 7 more years in prison
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- A military-controlled court in Myanmar on Friday sentenced ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi to seven years in prison in a new round of charges against her that could now leave her behind bars for more than three decades.
Misogynist influencer Andrew Tate arrested in Romania for human trafficking allegations
World News // 21 hours ago
Misogynist influencer Andrew Tate arrested in Romania for human trafficking allegations
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- Andrew Tate, the controversial online influencer and former professional kickboxer known for his misogynistic views, has been arrested in Romania on allegations of human trafficking involving at least six women.
British fashion designer, punk icon Vivienne Westwood dies at 81
World News // 1 day ago
British fashion designer, punk icon Vivienne Westwood dies at 81
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- British fashion designer and punk icon Dame Vivienne Westwood, whose designs heralded the rise of the Sex Pistols and the British punk movement of the 1970s, has died. She was 81.
EU says COVID-19 screening for travelers from China 'unjustified'
World News // 1 day ago
EU says COVID-19 screening for travelers from China 'unjustified'
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- The European Union on Thursday said that additional COVID-19 screenings for travelers arriving from China would be "unjustified."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Riverside County deputy shot dead after car stop in California
Riverside County deputy shot dead after car stop in California
28-year-old grad student charged in murder of four Idaho college students
28-year-old grad student charged in murder of four Idaho college students
Misogynist influencer Andrew Tate arrested in Romania for human trafficking allegations
Misogynist influencer Andrew Tate arrested in Romania for human trafficking allegations
New laws on minimum wage, cannabis use, criminal justice reform take effect in 2023
New laws on minimum wage, cannabis use, criminal justice reform take effect in 2023
Myanmar court sentences Aung San Suu Kyi to 7 more years in prison
Myanmar court sentences Aung San Suu Kyi to 7 more years in prison
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement