U.S. considers sending Bradley Fighting Vehicles to Ukraine

President Joe Biden walks with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky down the colonnade before meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington DC on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022.

Dec. 30 (UPI) -- The United States is considering sending Bradley Fighting Vehicles to Ukraine as part of a further package of military support. People familiar with the matter told Bloomberg that a final decision hasn't been made, and the timeline for when the vehicles would be operational is also unclear. Advertisement

The Bradley Fighting Vehicle, made by BAE Systems, is a powerful lightly armored and tracked vehicle with a range of roughly 300 miles. The vehicle is capable of destroying any other vehicle on the battlefield, including tanks.

Mark Cancian, a former White House defense budget analyst, said that Bradleys would provide "a major increase in ground combat capability because it is, in effect, a light tank," according to the Kyiv Independent.

"Unlike the previously provided M113s, the Bradley is heavily armed with a powerful 25mm gun and TOW anti-tank missiles," Cancian said. "The United States has many Bradleys, though some are older and need upgrades, so inventory is not a problem."

Cancian added that it would be months before Ukrainian troops could use them as they would need to be trained on how to operate and maintain the vehicles.

This month, the United States announced an additional $1.85 billion in aid to Ukraine.

The package includes a Patriot missile battery, the most advanced weapons system yet to be delivered to Ukraine amid the war, which the senior administration official said will be "a critical asset" in defending the country's civilian infrastructure.