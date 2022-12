1/3

The Vatican on Thursday said that Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI's health remained in serious condition. File Photo by Stefano Spanziani/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 29 (UPI) -- Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI continues to remain in serious condition the Vatican said on Thursday. Vatican spokesperson Matteo Bruni told reporters Benedict "managed to rest well last night" and that his health "is stable at the moment." Bruni added that Benedict is constantly followed by doctors. Advertisement

Bruni said Thursday that while Benedict's condition remains serious, he "is absolutely lucid and alert."

The Vatican also renewed a call to pray for the former pope from the current pope.

On Wednesday, Pope Francis urged prayers for his predecessor, whom he said was "very sick."

The pope did not say what illness was afflicting the 95-year-old Joseph Ratzinger, who resigned as pontiff in 2013, taking the name of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI. He was the first pope to retire in 600 years.

Italian news agency ANSA said that Benedict's condition reportedly had worsened in the days before Christmas and that he had begun to suffer from respiratory problems.

Benedict spent Christmas at his residence in the Vatican at the former Mater Ecclesiae Monastery, where a Christmas mass was celebrated for him in the little chapel in his home, ANSA reported.