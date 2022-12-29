Five dead and dozens injured in South Korea highway tunnel fire

Dec. 29 (UPI) -- At least five people were killed and 37 injured after a traffic accident sparked a fire in an expressway tunnel near Seoul Thursday.
Hundreds of firefighters were dispatched to the scene and managed to get the blaze under control by late Thursday afternoon, officials reported.
The fire started when a bus collided with a truck around 1:50 p.m. inside a noise barrier tunnel on a raised expressway in Gwacheon, just south of Seoul, according to the local fire department. Authorities later said that the cause of the accident was still being investigated and may have been caused by the truck alone, news agency Yonhap reported.
Video released by South Korea's national fire agency showed the soundproof awning quickly engulfed in flames and dozens of charred vehicles left on the road.