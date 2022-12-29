Five dead and dozens injured in South Korea highway tunnel fire

1/2

Five people were killed and 37 injured after a fire broke out inside a noise barrier tunnel on an expressway in Gwacheon, just south of Seoul Thursday. Photo by Yonhap

Dec. 29 (UPI) -- At least five people were killed and 37 injured after a traffic accident sparked a fire in an expressway tunnel near Seoul Thursday. Hundreds of firefighters were dispatched to the scene and managed to get the blaze under control by late Thursday afternoon, officials reported. The fire started when a bus collided with a truck around 1:50 p.m. inside a noise barrier tunnel on a raised expressway in Gwacheon, just south of Seoul, according to the local fire department. Authorities later said that the cause of the accident was still being investigated and may have been caused by the truck alone, news agency Yonhap reported. Video released by South Korea's national fire agency showed the soundproof awning quickly engulfed in flames and dozens of charred vehicles left on the road.

The blaze destroyed 45 vehicles. Rescuers initially reported six deaths, but later revised the number, saying one victim had been counted twice.

An additional 37 people were injured, with three sustaining serious injuries including burns, authorities said.

South Korean Transport Minister Won Hee-ryong visited the site and ordered an investigation to determine the exact cause of the fire.

RELATED Highway pileup in China kills 1 as more than 200 vehicles involved

"I would like to express my condolences for the large number of casualties caused by this unfortunate accident and wish the injured a speedy recovery," Won said in a statement.

He also called for an emergency inspection of soundproof tunnels and similar facilities around the country's road system.

The accident comes two months after 158 people were killed in a crowd crush disaster during Halloween celebrations in Seoul.