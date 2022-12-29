Trending
Advertisement
World News
Dec. 29, 2022 / 10:20 AM

Five dead and dozens injured in South Korea highway tunnel fire

By Thomas Maresca
1/2
Five people were killed and 37 injured after a fire broke out inside a noise barrier tunnel on an expressway in Gwacheon, just south of Seoul Thursday. Photo by Yonhap
Five people were killed and 37 injured after a fire broke out inside a noise barrier tunnel on an expressway in Gwacheon, just south of Seoul Thursday. Photo by Yonhap

Dec. 29 (UPI) -- At least five people were killed and 37 injured after a traffic accident sparked a fire in an expressway tunnel near Seoul Thursday.

Hundreds of firefighters were dispatched to the scene and managed to get the blaze under control by late Thursday afternoon, officials reported.

Advertisement

The fire started when a bus collided with a truck around 1:50 p.m. inside a noise barrier tunnel on a raised expressway in Gwacheon, just south of Seoul, according to the local fire department. Authorities later said that the cause of the accident was still being investigated and may have been caused by the truck alone, news agency Yonhap reported.

Video released by South Korea's national fire agency showed the soundproof awning quickly engulfed in flames and dozens of charred vehicles left on the road.

RELATED At least 19 dead in fire at Cambodia casino

The blaze destroyed 45 vehicles. Rescuers initially reported six deaths, but later revised the number, saying one victim had been counted twice.

An additional 37 people were injured, with three sustaining serious injuries including burns, authorities said.

Advertisement

South Korean Transport Minister Won Hee-ryong visited the site and ordered an investigation to determine the exact cause of the fire.

RELATED Highway pileup in China kills 1 as more than 200 vehicles involved

"I would like to express my condolences for the large number of casualties caused by this unfortunate accident and wish the injured a speedy recovery," Won said in a statement.

He also called for an emergency inspection of soundproof tunnels and similar facilities around the country's road system.

The accident comes two months after 158 people were killed in a crowd crush disaster during Halloween celebrations in Seoul.

RELATED Families of Seoul crowd crush victims demand apology, accountability

Latest Headlines

At least 19 dead in fire at Cambodia casino
World News // 3 hours ago
At least 19 dead in fire at Cambodia casino
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- A deadly Cambodia hotel-casino fire in the busy border town of Poipet late Wednesday into Thursday morning killed at least 19 people as some jumped from upper floor windows to escape the flames.
Uzbekistan blames India-made cough syrup for deaths of 18 children
World News // 9 hours ago
Uzbekistan blames India-made cough syrup for deaths of 18 children
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- At least 18 children have died in Uzbekistan after the country's health ministry claims they consumed Doc-1 Max cough syrup, manufactured by Marion Biotech in India.
Twitter experiences worldwide service interruptions
World News // 11 hours ago
Twitter experiences worldwide service interruptions
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- Twitter experienced widespread global outages Wednesday night as users reported error messages and trouble logging in to the social media platform, according to web outages monitor Down Detector.
Israel's new government to promote West Bank annexation
World News // 15 hours ago
Israel's new government to promote West Bank annexation
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- Ahead of Thursday's anticipated swearing in of Likud leader Benjamin Netanyahu's new government in Israel, an agreement submitted to the Knesset on Wednesday promotes annexing parts of the occupied West Bank.
Nations need to do more to confront climate change, U.N. says
World News // 16 hours ago
Nations need to do more to confront climate change, U.N. says
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- Humanity failed to adequately address the climate crisis in 2022, despite some major agreements on funding for developing countries being reached, the United Nations said Wednesday.
Zelensky, BlackRock CEO agree to coordinate Ukraine rebuilding investment
World News // 16 hours ago
Zelensky, BlackRock CEO agree to coordinate Ukraine rebuilding investment
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and BlackRock chief executive officer Larry Fink have agreed to coordinate investment efforts to rebuild Ukraine following Russia's invasion in February.
North Korea announces military goals for 2023
World News // 17 hours ago
North Korea announces military goals for 2023
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong Un unveiled new military goals for his nation as tensions continue to roil in the region.
97-year-old Nazi camp secretary appeals conviction in Germany
World News // 17 hours ago
97-year-old Nazi camp secretary appeals conviction in Germany
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- A 97-year-old German woman is appealing her conviction of being an accessory to more than 10,000 murders when she was a secretary to the commander of the Nazis' Stutthof concentration camp during World War II.
Ontario police officer killed minutes after passing probationary period
World News // 18 hours ago
Ontario police officer killed minutes after passing probationary period
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- A Canadian cop was fatally shot while responding to a vehicle in a ditch, just minutes after he had passed the probation period to become a police officer.
U.S, EU call for calm amid Serbian-Kosovo tensions
World News // 21 hours ago
U.S, EU call for calm amid Serbian-Kosovo tensions
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- A joint statement from Western powers urges maximum restraint one day after Serbian forces were put on high alert.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ontario police officer killed minutes after passing probationary period
Ontario police officer killed minutes after passing probationary period
Russia shells hospital in Kherson, Kremlin rejects Ukrainian peace proposal
Russia shells hospital in Kherson, Kremlin rejects Ukrainian peace proposal
U.S. presses Russia to release Paul Whelan on fourth anniversary of detention
U.S. presses Russia to release Paul Whelan on fourth anniversary of detention
Bankman-Fried case reassigned to judge in Trump defamation suit
Bankman-Fried case reassigned to judge in Trump defamation suit
Zelensky, BlackRock CEO agree to coordinate Ukraine rebuilding investment
Zelensky, BlackRock CEO agree to coordinate Ukraine rebuilding investment
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement