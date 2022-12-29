Trending
Dec. 29, 2022 / 11:03 AM

Netanyahu formally returns as Israel's prime minister, protests ensue

By Clyde Hughes
Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a special session of the Knesset to approve and swear in a new right-wing government in Jerusalem on Thursday. Netanyahu became the Prime Minister of Israel for the third time. Photo by Amir Cohen/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/a5450dfd9002d8a2f5025a8292e4fcc3/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- Benjamin Netanyahu formally became prime minister of Israel again, starting his record-setting sixth term in leading the nation with arguably its most conservative government in ages.

Netanyahu and his Lapid Party spent weeks building a governing coalition with right-wing parties, replacing a government mixed with moderates, anti-Netanyahu conservatives and Arabs that eventually fell apart.

Feelings appeared to still be raw with Netanyahu's return with the outgoing prime minister, moderate Yair Lapid, leaving the plenum without shaking his hand during the swearing-in. Netanyahu had also refused to hold the traditional transfer-of-power ceremony with Lapid.

Opponents argue that Netanyahu's government has already made strides to restrict the rights of minorities, alter the system of governmental checks and balances, hollow out the Israeli judiciary, exert influence over the army and security forces, and allow harsher treatment of Palestinians in Israel and the occupied territories.

Yael German, an ally of Lapid's, resigned as Israel's ambassador to France in protest of Netanyahu's government.

"Sadly, the government you established and lead includes representatives of parties whose extreme positions are expressed in its guidelines, in its policies, and in statements on legislation -- illegitimate legislation in my eyes -- it intends to pass," German wrote in her resignation letter.

The Knesset on Thursday voted to elect Amir Ohana, a member of Netanyahu's Likud Party, as its next speaker, making him the first openly LGBTQ person to hold the position.

Some have criticized Netanyahu for signing an agreement canceling an anti-discrimination law, allowing hospitals, hotels and other businesses to deny service to members of the LGBTQ community and others on the basis of religious belief.

During a speech Thursday, Ohana thanked Netanyahu for his "courage and trust" and said that the incoming coalition won't violate LGBTQ rights.

"This Knesset under the leadership of this speaker, won't hurt them or any other family, period," he said referring to his own family who he said accepted him "for who I am."

Thousands of center-left protesters demonstrated outside the Knesset as Netanyahu and his cabinet officially took their positions.

Medics said that two people were injured after Molotov cocktails were thrown at a bus in East Jerusalem.

Former Brig. Gen. Assaf Agmon was among the protesters trying to bring attention to what they say are troubling aspects of the new administration.

"We will not stand by when a dangerous criminal government promotes a regime that threatens everyone's way of life," Agmon told The Jerusalem Post . "It is our duty as citizens to oppose such a government when faced with it."

Israelis protest against Benjamin Netanyahu's return

| License Photo

