World News
Dec. 28, 2022 / 10:59 AM

Russia shells hospital in Kherson, Kremlin rejects Ukrainian peace proposal

By Patrick Hilsman
Russian shelling damaged the maternity ward of a hospital in the recently-liberated city of Kherson Wednesday. Photo by Emine Dzheppar/<a href="https://twitter.com/EmineDzheppar/status/1607848411876806656?s=20&amp;t=7uBJZ3GmjFbsIVkQ-RHcVA">Twitter</a>
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- Russian forces fired 33 rockets at Kherson city in 24 hours, the Ukrainian military said on Wednesday.

The Deputy Head of Presidential Office, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, said Russian forces targeted the maternity ward of a hospital in the recently-liberated city on Tuesday. No injuries were reported and the staff were moved to a shelter.

"Giving birth under shelling. #Russian terrorists shelled maternity hospital in #Kherson. One of the babies there was born right before the attack," First Minister of Foreign Affairs, Emine Dzheppar, tweeted along with images of the damaged hospital Wednesday.

One civilian was injured as Russian shells hit the city of Kharkiv on Wednesday, officials said.

RELATED Blinken renews vow to 'repair, replace, defend' Ukraine's energy supply

"As a result of the occupiers' morning attacks on Kharkiv, a 48-year-old man got a shrapnel wound. He is in the hospital in a moderate state," the head of Kharkiv's regional military administration, Oleg Syniehubov, said in a Telegram message.

One civilian was killed by shelling in Oleshky, according to the town's mayor, Yevhen Ryshchuk.

French Armed Forces Minister Sébastien Lecornu visited a war memorial while traveling to Kyiv for meetings with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and defense minister Oleksiy Reznikov.

"Upon my arrival in Kyiv, I left a sheaf at the wall of heroes to pay homage to Ukrainian soldiers who fell in the defense of their country," Lecornu tweeted on Wednesday.

The United States Ambassador to Ukraine, Bridget A. Brink, reaffirmed support for Ukrainian efforts to repair the country's badly damaged energy grid.

Brink tweeted Wednesday that the United States was proud to carry out Secretary of State Antony Blinken's "mission to work day and night with Ukrainian partners to help keep the energy gird up and running through the winter." "

RELATED Air raid warning issued for all of Ukraine; Russia relocates aircraft

We stand with Ukraine," she added.

The Russian government has rejected the 10-point peace plan that President Zelensky proposed in a phone call with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday.

"There can be no peace plan for Ukraine that does not take into account today's realities regarding Russian territory, with the entry of four regions into Russia. Plans that do not take these realities into account cannot be peaceful," said Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov.

Russia temporarily bans exports of oil to U.S., other Western nations

