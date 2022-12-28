Zelensky, BlackRock CEO agree to coordinate Ukraine rebuilding investment

1/2

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and BlackRock chief executive officer Larry Fink have agreed to coordinate investment efforts to rebuild Ukraine following Russia’s invasion, according to Zelensky's office, which said Fink and Zelensky met earlier this week during a video conference. Photo courtesy of the office of President of Ukraine

Dec. 28 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and BlackRock chief executive officer Larry Fink have agreed to coordinate investment efforts to rebuild Ukraine following Russia's invasion nearly one year ago. Zelensky's office made the announcement Wednesday after the Ukrainian president and Fink met during a video conference call earlier this week. Advertisement

"Volodymyr Zelensky and Larry Fink agreed to focus in the near term on coordinating the efforts of all potential investors and participants in the reconstruction of our country, channeling investment into the most relevant and impactful sectors of the Ukrainian economy," a readout from Zelensky's official website said Wednesday.

Last month, the Ukrainian Ministry of Economy and BlackRock Financial Markets Advisory signed a memorandum of understanding, after Fink and Zelensky met in September.

BlackRock is one of the world's leading investment managers with client assets worth about $8 trillion.

The investment firm has been providing "advisory support for designing an investment framework, with a goal of creating opportunities for both public and private investors to participate in the future reconstruction and recovery of the Ukrainian economy," the company said in a statement last month.

Fink's meeting with Zelensky in September advised Ukraine's government on how to set up a reconstruction fund that would benefit both the country and potential investors.

"We've shown that we know how to win on the battlefield. Another important task for us is to achieve victories in the economy as well, and to be an attractive country for investors," Zelensky said during their meeting in September.

Zelensky thanked Fink and his professional team for the work BlackRock has set aside to advise Ukraine. Fink and Zelensky also discussed plans for BlackRock leaders to visit Ukraine next year.

Last week, Zelensky visited Washington, D.C., to meet with President Joe Biden and deliver a speech to Congress.

On Friday, the U.S. House of Representatives gave final approval to a $45 billion aid package for Ukraine.