World News
Dec. 28, 2022 / 11:04 PM

Twitter experiences worldwide service interruptions

By Sheri Walsh
Twitter experienced widespread global outages Wednesday as thousands of users reported error messages and trouble logging in to the social media platform. File photo by John Agelillo/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/d33514004305bf4481ffdd9cc87ef9ea/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- Twitter experienced worldwide service interruptions Wednesday night as users reported error messages and trouble logging in to the social media platform.

Most of the reported problems were on Twitter's website, according to web outages monitor Down Detector, with some problems on Twitter's mobile app. The outage was reported to be intermittent, as some users experienced trouble logging in and others struggled to get the feed to refresh.

Wednesday night's outage, which started with error messages around 7 p.m. EST and more than 10,000 user reports of problems access Twitter, comes days after billionaire owner Elon Musk said he had shut down one of the company's data centers in Sacramento.

Musk, who acquired Twitter in October for $44 billion, tweeted Saturday night that Twitter was working "even after I disconnected one of the more sensitive server racks."

On Wednesday, London-based internet monitor Netblocks said "Twitter is experiencing international outages affecting the mobile app and features including notifications. The incident is not related to country-level internet disruptions or filtering."

"The problems with Twitter exhibit in multiple countries and are widespread," said Isik Mater, the director of research at NetBlocks. "The platform API is affected, which serves the mobile app as well as many aspects of the desktop site."

Last month, Musk announced he was looking to recruit software engineers and salespeople after laying off about half of Twitter's workforce to cut costs. Most of the layoffs were teams that covered human rights, communications and accessibility.

Musk, who announced this month he would step down as Twitter's chief executive officer, responded to Twitter users Wednesday night as they reported problems, tweeting "works for me."

