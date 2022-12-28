Trending
Dec. 28, 2022 / 5:32 PM

Highway pileup in China kills 1 as more than 200 vehicles involved

By Joe Fisher

Dec. 28 (UPI) -- Low visibility led to a more-than 200 vehicle pileup on the Zhengxin Yellow River Bridge near the city of Zhengzhou, Henan, China on Wednesday, killing at least one person.

Heavy fog and icy conditions were present on the heavily trafficked six-lane highway on Wednesday morning. The number of injuries has not been determined and many motorists were left stranded as first responders attempted to assist.

Vehicles of all types, including larger transit vehicles, were pushed on top of each other as the focal point of the accident continued to grow. Photos captured by witnesses and shared on social media show a minivan completely atop the roof of a huddle of sedans, and visibility of less than 100 yards.

Some motorists exited their vehicles and attempted to draw the attention of oncoming traffic before it entered the area as drivers could not see far enough ahead to slow down. The pileup stretched for more than 2 miles.

Nearly a dozen fire trucks and 70 firefighters were deployed along the bridge to provide medical and rescue service to those in need. At least 11 people who were trapped have been rescued.

Zhengxin Yellow River Bridge connects Zhengzhou to Xinxiang, crossing the Yellow River north to south. The bridge was officially closed shortly after news of the pileup broke while cleanup continued.

