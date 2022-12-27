Trending
Advertisement
World News
Dec. 27, 2022 / 10:52 AM

Air raid warning issued for all of Ukraine; Russia relocates aircraft

By Patrick Hilsman
1/4
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says 9 million Ukrainians are without power after continued Russian strikes on energy infrastructure. Photo courtesy of State Emergency Service of Ukraine/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/7d368f37e03b30f8a7b9d7fe8d019d85/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says 9 million Ukrainians are without power after continued Russian strikes on energy infrastructure. Photo courtesy of State Emergency Service of Ukraine/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 27 (UPI) -- An air raid alert was issued for all of Ukraine on Tuesday, as officials warned Russia was bringing reserves to bolster its forces around the city of Kreminna, in the eastern Luhansk region.

The spokesman for the Ukrainian Air Force, Yuriy Ihnat, said Russia moved aircraft from the Engels airbase after the Russian Ministry of Defense reported a Ukrainian drone strike killed three Russian servicemen on Monday.

Advertisement

In a message posted to Telegram on Tuesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote, "In this battle, we have one powerful and effective weapon. The hammer and sword of our spirit and consciousness. Courage and bravery. Virtues that incline us to do good deeds and overcome evil."

Zelensky said 9 million Ukrainians remained without power after Russian attacks on energy infrastructure.

RELATED Moscow: 3 killed in Ukraine drone strike at Russian air force base

Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Mailer said the city of Bakhmut, in the Donetsk region, is holding "courageously."

"Bakhmut is really our eastern fortress now. Indeed the enemy has concentrated most of its efforts, military equipment and weapons there," Mailer said during an interview with Ukrainian television. "You can see how courageously Bakhmut is holding, how much our soldiers inflict losses on the enemy and the enemy simply cannot advance further."

Advertisement

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov called on Ukraine to accept Russian demands on Monday.

RELATED Putin again claims he's open to negotiation as Ukrainian soldiers celebrate Christmas on frontlines

"Our proposals for the demilitarization and denazification of the territories controlled by the regime, the elimination of threats to Russia's security emanating from there, including our new lands, are well known to the enemy," Lavrov told TASS, the state news agency. "The point is simple: Fulfill them for your own good. Otherwise, the issue will be decided by the Russian army."

The bodies of 42 fallen Ukrainian servicemen were returned to Ukraine on Tuesday .

"The Office of the Commissioner for Missing Persons, together with law enforcement agencies, continues to bring home heroes who sacrificed their lives for Ukraine. Another transfer of bodies took place today as 42 KIAs were delivered," read a statement from officials.

RELATED Ukraine war: Moscow and Kyiv are talking -- just not about peace

Police in Mykolaiv region said they have uncovered seven more bodies in the recently liberated town of Snihurivka.

Latest Headlines

Serbia puts military on high alert as tensions with Kosovo grow
World News // 1 hour ago
Serbia puts military on high alert as tensions with Kosovo grow
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic put the country's army on "high alert" after increasing tensions between Serbia and Kosovo on Tuesday.
China approves merger of top two Korean airlines
World News // 1 hour ago
China approves merger of top two Korean airlines
SEOUL, Dec. 27 (UPI) -- South Korea's flagship carrier Korean Air said Tuesday that it had received Chinese government's approval for integrating the smaller domestic rival Asiana Airlines into its fold.
Taiwan extends mandatory military service
World News // 1 hour ago
Taiwan extends mandatory military service
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Taiwan is extending its compulsory military service from four months to one year due to increasing military tensions with China.
China to drop COVID-19 quarantine requirement for incoming travelers
World News // 4 hours ago
China to drop COVID-19 quarantine requirement for incoming travelers
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- The Chinese government said it will not quarantine travelers upon arrival to its mainland starting Jan. 8 in another big step to unwind strict COVID-19 lockdown policies.
Four killed, dozens injured in British Columbia bus crash
World News // 12 hours ago
Four killed, dozens injured in British Columbia bus crash
Dec. 26 (UPI) -- Authorities in Canada said four people were killed and dozens were injured when a bus ran off the road in British Columbia on Christmas Eve.
15 cars from Korean makers win top U.S. safety awards
World News // 18 hours ago
15 cars from Korean makers win top U.S. safety awards
SEOUL, Dec. 26 (UPI) -- Fifteen South Korean branded automobiles have earned the top safety ranking this year from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.
South Korea loosens unofficial ban on imports of sex dolls
World News // 18 hours ago
South Korea loosens unofficial ban on imports of sex dolls
Dec. 26 (UPI) -- South Korea's Custom Services announced Monday it has revised its long-standing unofficial policy banning the importation of sex dolls into the country.
Rescuers discover body of 7th bus crash victim in Spain's Galicia region
World News // 20 hours ago
Rescuers discover body of 7th bus crash victim in Spain's Galicia region
Dec. 26 (UPI) -- Rescuers on Monday discovered a seventh body in Spain's Galicia region after a bus crashed through the guardrails on a bridge and fell 246 feet into the Lérez River on Christmas Eve.
Lula's inauguration to proceed with extra security after alleged bomb plot
World News // 20 hours ago
Lula's inauguration to proceed with extra security after alleged bomb plot
Dec. 26 (UPI) -- The inauguration of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva as Brazil's next president will go ahead as planned on New Year's Day, the incoming justice minister declared after an alleged bomb plot was foiled.
Israel's Netanyahu distances himself from son's call for treason charges
World News // 20 hours ago
Israel's Netanyahu distances himself from son's call for treason charges
Dec. 26 (UPI) -- Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel's prime minister-designate, on Monday distanced himself from comments made by his son Yair calling for treason charges against state prosecutors.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Missing 20-year-old found dead on Christmas night
Missing 20-year-old found dead on Christmas night
Katie Hobbs, Maricopa County file for sanctions against Kari Lake
Katie Hobbs, Maricopa County file for sanctions against Kari Lake
Mall of America shooting victim ID'ed as 19-year-old St. Paul, Minn., man
Mall of America shooting victim ID'ed as 19-year-old St. Paul, Minn., man
Israel's Netanyahu distances himself from son's call for treason charges
Israel's Netanyahu distances himself from son's call for treason charges
16-year-old killed by police in Iowa under investigation
16-year-old killed by police in Iowa under investigation
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement