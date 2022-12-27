Trending
Dec. 27, 2022 / 11:51 AM

Russian tycoon linked to criticism of war in Ukraine dies in fall

By Steven Ford

Dec. 27 (UPI) -- A Russian tycoon linked to public criticism of Russia's war in Ukraine has died in a fall from a window at a luxury hotel in India.

Multimillionaire Pavel Antov, 65, fell from a third-floor window at the Hotel Sai International in Rayagada on Sunday, days after a friend died at the same hotel, where Antov was celebrating his birthday.

Antov was a member of Russian President Vladimir Putin's United Russia party and founder of one of Russia's largest sausage companies. Antov publicly expressed support for the war after a WhatsApp message on Antov's account described a Russian missile attack on a residential area of Kyiv as "terror."

The attack killed a man and his 7-year-old daughter and wounded the child's mother.

RELATED Air raid warning issued for all of Ukraine; Russia relocates aircraft

Antov quickly deleted the message and said it had been posted by someone else with whom he disagreed. He then voiced support for the war in Ukraine, calling Putin a "patriot of my country."

Antov's death comes after a member of his party at the hotel died Friday. Authorities said Vladimir Budanov died of a stroke, and a witness suggested alcohol consumption was partly to blame. Authorities in the region speculated that Antov was depressed in the wake of Budanov's death and subsequently died by suicide.

Police Superintendent Vivekananda Sharma of Odisha said Budanov was found to have suffered a stroke and that Antov "was depressed after his death and he, too, died."

RELATED Moscow: 3 killed in Ukraine drone strike at Russian air force base

The Russian consul in Kolkata, Alexei Idamkin, told Tass, the Russian state news agency, that police did not find a "criminal element" in the deaths or suspect foul play.

Antov founded the Vladimir Standard meat-processing plant. In 2019, Forbes estimated his fortune at about $140 million. He is reported to have played an important role at the legislative assembly in Vladimir, Russia, where he lead a committee on ecology and farming.

Anton and Budanov are the latest in a series of mysterious deaths of high-profile Russians since the start of the war. Ravil Maganov, 67, chairman of Russian oil giant Lukoil, died in a fall from a Moscow hospital window in September.

RELATED Putin again claims he's open to negotiation as Ukrainian soldiers celebrate Christmas on frontlines

Air raid warning issued for all of Ukraine; Russia relocates aircraft
World News // 1 hour ago
Air raid warning issued for all of Ukraine; Russia relocates aircraft
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- An air raid warning was issued for all Ukrainian territory on Tuesday as Russia bolsters forces in the east of the country. Ukrainian officials say Russia has relocated aircraft from Engels airbase.
Serbia puts military on high alert as tensions with Kosovo grow
World News // 2 hours ago
Serbia puts military on high alert as tensions with Kosovo grow
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic put the country's army on "high alert" after increasing tensions between Serbia and Kosovo on Tuesday.
China approves merger of top two Korean airlines
World News // 3 hours ago
China approves merger of top two Korean airlines
SEOUL, Dec. 27 (UPI) -- South Korea's flagship carrier Korean Air said Tuesday that it had received Chinese government's approval for integrating the smaller domestic rival Asiana Airlines into its fold.
Taiwan extends mandatory military service
World News // 3 hours ago
Taiwan extends mandatory military service
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Taiwan is extending its compulsory military service from four months to one year due to increasing military tensions with China.
China to drop COVID-19 quarantine requirement for incoming travelers
World News // 5 hours ago
China to drop COVID-19 quarantine requirement for incoming travelers
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- The Chinese government said it will not quarantine travelers upon arrival to its mainland starting Jan. 8 in another big step to unwind strict COVID-19 lockdown policies.
Four killed, dozens injured in British Columbia bus crash
World News // 14 hours ago
Four killed, dozens injured in British Columbia bus crash
Dec. 26 (UPI) -- Authorities in Canada said four people were killed and dozens were injured when a bus ran off the road in British Columbia on Christmas Eve.
15 cars from Korean makers win top U.S. safety awards
World News // 19 hours ago
15 cars from Korean makers win top U.S. safety awards
SEOUL, Dec. 26 (UPI) -- Fifteen South Korean branded automobiles have earned the top safety ranking this year from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.
South Korea loosens unofficial ban on imports of sex dolls
World News // 20 hours ago
South Korea loosens unofficial ban on imports of sex dolls
Dec. 26 (UPI) -- South Korea's Custom Services announced Monday it has revised its long-standing unofficial policy banning the importation of sex dolls into the country.
Rescuers discover body of 7th bus crash victim in Spain's Galicia region
World News // 21 hours ago
Rescuers discover body of 7th bus crash victim in Spain's Galicia region
Dec. 26 (UPI) -- Rescuers on Monday discovered a seventh body in Spain's Galicia region after a bus crashed through the guardrails on a bridge and fell 246 feet into the Lérez River on Christmas Eve.
Lula's inauguration to proceed with extra security after alleged bomb plot
World News // 21 hours ago
Lula's inauguration to proceed with extra security after alleged bomb plot
Dec. 26 (UPI) -- The inauguration of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva as Brazil's next president will go ahead as planned on New Year's Day, the incoming justice minister declared after an alleged bomb plot was foiled.
