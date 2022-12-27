Russian tycoon linked to criticism of war in Ukraine dies in fall

Dec. 27 (UPI) -- A Russian tycoon linked to public criticism of Russia's war in Ukraine has died in a fall from a window at a luxury hotel in India.

Multimillionaire Pavel Antov, 65, fell from a third-floor window at the Hotel Sai International in Rayagada on Sunday, days after a friend died at the same hotel, where Antov was celebrating his birthday.

Antov was a member of Russian President Vladimir Putin's United Russia party and founder of one of Russia's largest sausage companies. Antov publicly expressed support for the war after a WhatsApp message on Antov's account described a Russian missile attack on a residential area of Kyiv as "terror."

The attack killed a man and his 7-year-old daughter and wounded the child's mother.

Antov quickly deleted the message and said it had been posted by someone else with whom he disagreed. He then voiced support for the war in Ukraine, calling Putin a "patriot of my country."

Antov's death comes after a member of his party at the hotel died Friday. Authorities said Vladimir Budanov died of a stroke, and a witness suggested alcohol consumption was partly to blame. Authorities in the region speculated that Antov was depressed in the wake of Budanov's death and subsequently died by suicide.

Police Superintendent Vivekananda Sharma of Odisha said Budanov was found to have suffered a stroke and that Antov "was depressed after his death and he, too, died."

The Russian consul in Kolkata, Alexei Idamkin, told Tass, the Russian state news agency, that police did not find a "criminal element" in the deaths or suspect foul play.

Antov founded the Vladimir Standard meat-processing plant. In 2019, Forbes estimated his fortune at about $140 million. He is reported to have played an important role at the legislative assembly in Vladimir, Russia, where he lead a committee on ecology and farming.

Anton and Budanov are the latest in a series of mysterious deaths of high-profile Russians since the start of the war. Ravil Maganov, 67, chairman of Russian oil giant Lukoil, died in a fall from a Moscow hospital window in September.