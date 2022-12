A sex-doll sits on the sofa at the Bordoll in Dortmund, Germany. File Photo by Friedemann Vogel/EPA-EFE

Dec. 26 (UPI) -- South Korea's Custom Services announced Monday it has revised its long-standing unofficial policy banning the importation of sex dolls into the country. Over the years, customs agents have seized hundreds of sex dolls because of a law that bans any goods that may "harm the country's beautiful traditions and public morale."

Though sex dolls are not specifically outlawed as a prohibited item, they have nevertheless been targeted by the restrictions.

After several lawsuits arguing on behalf of the freedoms of South Koreans in their private space, Korea Custom Services announced the revisions.

The recent history of court rulings in favor of allowing the sex dolls to be imported into the country informed this decision and policy revisions, they said.

Importers who opposed the ban argued that because the dolls are used in privacy, they do not compromise public morale and dignity.

Not all sex dolls will be permitted though. Dolls that resemble children or specific people will continue to be seized. Child-like dolls also refers to the size and form of the dolls.

South Korea loosened some restrictions on sex doll imports earlier this year, opening the door for parts of sex dolls to be imported but not full-body dolls.