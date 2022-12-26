Israel's Netanyahu distances himself from son's call for treason charges

Yair Netanyahu (R), the son of former Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, is pictured with his brother Avner attending a memorial service for Yoni Netanyahu in Jerusalem in June 2021. File Photo by Abir Sultan/EPA-EFE

Dec. 26 (UPI) -- Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel's prime minister-designate, on Monday distanced himself from comments made by his son Yair calling for treason charges against state prosecutors. The elder Netanyahu is currently facing trial for three corruption cases. Advertisement

Yair Netanyahu sparked criticism Sunday when he said on a radio broadcast that senior prosecutors and police committed "treason" by prosecuting his father for alleged corruption, hinting they should be subjected to the death penalty.

Treason is the only crime punishable by death under Israel's penal code.

"I love Yair who is an independent person with his own opinions," Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement on Twitter. "Although everyone has the right to express criticism, I did not agree with the things he said that were published yesterday."

Yair Netanyahu's comments on the far-right radio program are the latest controversial remarks from the politician's son, who has positioned himself as a right-wing provocateur.

His father previously led the country from 1996 to 1999 and again from 2009 to 2021 before he was ousted by a coalition government formed by Naftali Bennett and Yair Lapid.

Prosecutors issued a sharp rebuke of the younger Netanyahu's remarks, calling them "calumnious and inciting comments" which "have little to do with legitimate criticism."

"Attempts to denigrate and deter police investigators and prosecution attorneys, who toil day and night for the public and its protection, are doomed to fail," the statement reads.

The younger Netanyahu continued to make incendiary remarks on his Twitter account on Monday.

"I still find myself surprised every time by the fake news and character assassination that the leftist media does to me, even though I should be used to it by now," Yair Netanyahu tweeted.

His father has denied the charges against him, claiming without evidence they are fabricated as part of a witch hunt led by the police and state prosecution. His assertions are backed by political allies who are backing proposed far-reaching changes to the judicial system that opponents say could shield him from prosecution.