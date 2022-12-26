Advertisement
World News
Dec. 26, 2022 / 1:30 PM

Former Nepal guerrilla leader Pushpa Kamal Dahal sworn in as PM

By Patrick Hilsman
Pushpa Kamal Daha (R), known as Prachanda, takes the oath of office as Prime Minister of Nepal in Kathmandu on Monday while outgoing Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba (L) looks on. Photo by Narendra Shrestha/EPA-EFE
Pushpa Kamal Daha (R), known as Prachanda, takes the oath of office as Prime Minister of Nepal in Kathmandu on Monday while outgoing Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba (L) looks on. Photo by Narendra Shrestha/EPA-EFE

Dec. 26 (UPI) -- Former Maoist guerrilla leader Pushpa Kamal Dahal was sworn in as prime minister of Nepal for the third time on Monday during a ceremony in Kathmandu.

The swearing-in came one day after Dahal was appointed to the job by Nepalese President Bidya Devi Bhandari.

Advertisement

Dahal previously served as prime minister from 2008 to 2009, and again from 2016 to 2017. He is the chairman of the Communist Party of Nepal.

He once again gained the post after leaving an alliance with the ruling Nepali Congress party, saying it had "lost relevance," and subsequently met with opposition leader Khadga Prasad Sharma Oli.

Dahal made the move after earlier failing to secure the position, with his allies accusing Oli's Nepali Congress Party of trying to hold both the presidency and the parliamentary leadership.

On Sunday, Dahal presented Bhandari with a letter showing he had the support of 169 out of the 275 members of Nepal's House of Representatives.

Oli, who served as prime minister three times, is a controversial figure in international politics. He caused a diplomatic row with India when the legislature in 2020 approved the redrawing of Nepal's political map to include territories currently controlled by India.

Advertisement

Dahal will have to win a vote of confidence in the lower house of Nepal's legislature within 30 days or the process of forming a government will have to recommence.

Read More

Communist leader Pushpa Kamal Dahal appointed prime minister of Nepal Nepal elects former prime minister to post again Nepal Maoist party leader alleges fraud in elections

Latest Headlines

British transportation strike snarls Boxing Day traffic
World News // 58 minutes ago
British transportation strike snarls Boxing Day traffic
Dec. 26 (UPI) -- Road traffic is busy on Boxing Day 2022 in the United Kingdom given that transportation workers are on strike.
Reports: Japan PM to fire reconstruction minister as cabinet turnover continues
World News // 1 hour ago
Reports: Japan PM to fire reconstruction minister as cabinet turnover continues
Dec. 26 (UPI) -- Japanese Prime Minster Fumio Kishida will replace reconstruction minister Kenya Akiba in the fourth departure from his cabinet since October, multiple reports indicated Monday.
China flies 71 planes near Taiwan, largest incursion since Pelosi trip
World News // 3 hours ago
China flies 71 planes near Taiwan, largest incursion since Pelosi trip
Dec. 26 (UPI) -- Taiwan said Monday at least 71 Chinese planes and seven naval ships were detected around the self-governing island, marking Beijing's largest incursion since U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited.
Moscow: 3 killed in Ukraine drone strike at Russian air force base
World News // 4 hours ago
Moscow: 3 killed in Ukraine drone strike at Russian air force base
Dec. 26 (UPI) -- Three military personnel were killed after Ukraine conducted a drone strike on an air base behind Russia's borders, the Russian Defense Ministry said Monday.
S. Korea scrambles jets after North sends drones over border
World News // 4 hours ago
S. Korea scrambles jets after North sends drones over border
Dec. 26 (UPI) -- North Korea sent drones over the demarcation line separating it from South Korea on Monday, prompting Seoul to scramble jet fighters and other aircraft to intercept them, military officials said. 
COVID-19 ravages China with estimated 250 million cases in 20 days; world weekly up 9%
World News // 1 day ago
COVID-19 ravages China with estimated 250 million cases in 20 days; world weekly up 9%
Dec. 25 (UPI) -- Mainland China is experiencing its first major COVID-19 surge since the pandemic originerated there three years ago with an estimated 250 million people infected with the virus in the first 20 days of the month as the "z
6 million illegal Captagon pills seized at Jordan-Iraq border
World News // 18 hours ago
6 million illegal Captagon pills seized at Jordan-Iraq border
Dec. 25 (UPI) -- The Jordanian Customs Department seized one of its largest hauls of illegal drugs ever, stopping 6 million pills of Captagon at the border of Iraq.
2 people remain missing after avalanche in Austria
World News // 22 hours ago
2 people remain missing after avalanche in Austria
Dec. 25 (UPI) -- Two people remain missing after an avalanche in Austria and the chances of finding them remain slim, authorities said Sunday.
Communist leader Pushpa Kamal Dahal appointed prime minister of Nepal
World News // 23 hours ago
Communist leader Pushpa Kamal Dahal appointed prime minister of Nepal
Dec. 25 (UPI) -- The leader of the Communist Party of Nepal, Pushpa Kamal Dahal will serve his third term as prime minister of Nepal.
3 non-government organizations shut down work in Afghanistan due to Taliban order
World News // 1 day ago
3 non-government organizations shut down work in Afghanistan due to Taliban order
Dec. 25 (UPI) -- Three non-governmental organizations have ceased operations in Afghanistan after the Taliban announced a ban on women employees.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Apparent murder-suicide leaves 2 dead at Jehovah's Witness hall in Colorado
Apparent murder-suicide leaves 2 dead at Jehovah's Witness hall in Colorado
COVID-19 ravages China with estimated 250 million cases in 20 days; world weekly up 9%
COVID-19 ravages China with estimated 250 million cases in 20 days; world weekly up 9%
6 million illegal Captagon pills seized at Jordan-Iraq border
6 million illegal Captagon pills seized at Jordan-Iraq border
New York death toll from winter storm rises to 7 as sleet confirmed in Florida
New York death toll from winter storm rises to 7 as sleet confirmed in Florida
Putin again claims he's open to negotiation as Ukrainian soldiers celebrate Christmas on frontlines
Putin again claims he's open to negotiation as Ukrainian soldiers celebrate Christmas on frontlines
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement