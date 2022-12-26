Advertisement
World News
Dec. 26, 2022 / 2:54 PM

Lula's inauguration to proceed with extra security after alleged bomb plot

By Joe Fisher
Brazil’s president-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva will receive extra security during his inauguration on Sunday after police said they foiled a bombing plot. File Photo by Christophe Petit Tesson/EPA-EFE
Dec. 26 (UPI) -- The inauguration of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva as Brazil's president will go ahead as planned on New Year's Day, the incoming justice minister has vowed after an alleged bomb plot was foiled.

Lula's choice for justice minister, Flavio Dino, said in a Twitter post on Sunday that all procedures for the inauguration "will be reassessed, with a view to strengthen security" after authorities accused a right-wing supporter of outgoing President Jair Bolsonaro of planting a bomb near the capital in an attempt to stop the transition of power.

Authorities alleged the bomb was planted on a fuel truck near Brasilia's international airport but did not go off. It was disarmed on Saturday and the suspected bomber was arrested.

Police claimed the unidentified 54-year-old man planted the bomb in an effort to "sow chaos. He is allegedly one of several co-conspirators who planned to stop Lula from taking office, claiming his election victory was not legitimate.

RELATED Brazil court rejects outgoing President Bolsonaro's election fraud claim

Prosecutors quoted the suspect as saying he had worked out a plan with pro-Bolsinaro demonstrators "to provoke an intervention by the armed forces and the declaration of a state of siege to prevent the inauguration of communism in Brazil," the Spanish news agency EFE reported.

"What motivated me to acquire the weapons (seized at his home) were the words of President Bolsonaro, who always emphasizes the importance of civilian armament," he suspect allegedly said.

Police said he admitted the plan was to detonate a number of bombs across the capital city to push Brazil into a state of emergency.

RELATED Brazil President Bolsonaro disputes election loss to Lula

Right-wing supporters of the outgoing president have continued to demonstrate since his runoff election loss in October.

Bolsonaro, like his supporters, blames faulty voting machines for his loss. His Liberal Party attempted to challenge the results of the election but was denied in court

RELATED President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva proclaims 'Brazil is back' at COP27

Latest Headlines

Rescuers discover body of 7th bus crash victim in Spain's Galicia region
World News // 22 minutes ago
Rescuers discover body of 7th bus crash victim in Spain's Galicia region
Dec. 26 (UPI) -- Rescuers on Monday discovered a seventh body in Spain's Galicia region after a bus crashed through the guardrails on a bridge and fell 246 feet into the Lérez River on Christmas Eve.
Israel's Netanyahu distances himself from son's call for treason charges
World News // 53 minutes ago
Israel's Netanyahu distances himself from son's call for treason charges
Dec. 26 (UPI) -- Israeli Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday distanced himself from comments made his son Yair calling for treason charges against prosecutors investigating him for bribery.
Former Nepal guerrilla leader Pushpa Kamal Dahal sworn in as PM
World News // 1 hour ago
Former Nepal guerrilla leader Pushpa Kamal Dahal sworn in as PM
Dec. 26 (UPI) -- Former guerrilla leader Pushpa Kamal Dahal was sworn in as prime minister for the third time on Monday in during a ceremony in Kathmandu.
British transportation strike snarls Boxing Day traffic
World News // 2 hours ago
British transportation strike snarls Boxing Day traffic
Dec. 26 (UPI) -- Road traffic is busy on Boxing Day 2022 in the United Kingdom given that transportation workers are on strike.
Reports: Japan PM to fire reconstruction minister as cabinet turnover continues
World News // 3 hours ago
Reports: Japan PM to fire reconstruction minister as cabinet turnover continues
Dec. 26 (UPI) -- Japanese Prime Minster Fumio Kishida will replace reconstruction minister Kenya Akiba in the fourth departure from his cabinet since October, multiple reports indicated Monday.
China flies 71 planes near Taiwan, largest incursion since Pelosi trip
World News // 4 hours ago
China flies 71 planes near Taiwan, largest incursion since Pelosi trip
Dec. 26 (UPI) -- Taiwan said Monday at least 71 Chinese planes and seven naval ships were detected around the self-governing island, marking Beijing's largest incursion since U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited.
Moscow: 3 killed in Ukraine drone strike at Russian air force base
World News // 6 hours ago
Moscow: 3 killed in Ukraine drone strike at Russian air force base
Dec. 26 (UPI) -- Three military personnel were killed after Ukraine conducted a drone strike on an air base behind Russia's borders, the Russian Defense Ministry said Monday.
S. Korea scrambles jets after North sends drones over border
World News // 6 hours ago
S. Korea scrambles jets after North sends drones over border
Dec. 26 (UPI) -- North Korea sent drones over the demarcation line separating it from South Korea on Monday, prompting Seoul to scramble jet fighters and other aircraft to intercept them, military officials said. 
COVID-19 ravages China with estimated 250 million cases in 20 days; world weekly up 9%
World News // 1 day ago
COVID-19 ravages China with estimated 250 million cases in 20 days; world weekly up 9%
Dec. 25 (UPI) -- Mainland China is experiencing its first major COVID-19 surge since the pandemic originerated there three years ago with an estimated 250 million people infected with the virus in the first 20 days of the month as the "z
6 million illegal Captagon pills seized at Jordan-Iraq border
World News // 20 hours ago
6 million illegal Captagon pills seized at Jordan-Iraq border
Dec. 25 (UPI) -- The Jordanian Customs Department seized one of its largest hauls of illegal drugs ever, stopping 6 million pills of Captagon at the border of Iraq.
