Dec. 26, 2022 / 9:14 AM

S. Korea scrambles jets, copters after North sends drones over border

By Don Jacobson
One of the North Korean drones launched Monday reached as far as the outskirts of the South Korean capital of Seoul. File Photo by Yonhap/EPA
One of the North Korean drones launched Monday reached as far as the outskirts of the South Korean capital of Seoul. File Photo by Yonhap/EPA

Dec. 26 (UPI) -- North Korea sent drones over the demarcation line separating it from South Korea on Monday, prompting Seoul to scramble jet fighters and other aircraft to intercept them, military officials said.

A South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff official said fighters, attack helicopters and other warplanes were launched at mid-morning after multiple "unidentified objects," presumed to be unmanned aerial vehicles, were spotted on radar, the Yonhap news agency reported.

The official said the vehicles trespassed across the Military Demarcation Line in the areas of Gimpo, Ganghwa Island and Paju, prompting a temporary suspension of civilian flights in those regions.

The military source said it is not yet known if the drones carried any weapons.

One of the aircraft scrambled during the operation, a KA-1 light attack aircraft, crashed about 87 miles east of Seoul. The cause of the crash was not immediately identified. Both of the pilots escaped safely, the official said.

Military sources one of the drones reached the northern edge of the capital before returning across the border, the BBC reported, adding that although 100 rounds were fired from helicopters, none of unmanned vehicles were brought down.

The drone episode served to further ratchet up tensions between the two Koreas three days after the North fired two short-range ballistic missiles into the East Sea. That launch came after the United States sent a bomber and F-22 stealth fighters to the peninsula for joint drills with South Korea.

Pyongyang this month also fired a pair of medium-range ballistic missiles, which it later claimed was a test for a reconnaissance satellite.

"Our military will continue to respond thoroughly and resolutely to North Korea's provocations," the South Korean military said Monday following the latest incident.

Seoul contends North Korean drones are a threat to its security because they can be used as surveillance tools and be outfitted to carry explosives.

