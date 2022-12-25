Advertisement
World News
Dec. 25, 2022 / 11:12 AM

Pope Francis says Earth is experiencing 'Third World War' in Christmas message

By Adam Schrader
Pope Francis said that Earth is experiencing a “Third World War” as he delivered his Christmas message from St. Peter's Basilica in Vatican City on Sunday. Photo courtesy of Vatican Media
Dec. 25 (UPI) -- Pope Francis said that Earth is experiencing a "Third World War" as he delivered his Christmas message from St. Peter's Basilica in Vatican City on Sunday.

Francis, who has been an outspoken critic throughout Russia's war in Ukraine, told Catholics to "see the faces of our Ukrainian brothers and sisters who are experiencing this Christmas in the dark and cold, far from their homes due to the devastation caused by ten months of war."

The pope said that he hoped world leaders who "have the power to silence the thunder of weapons" become enlightened and put an end to the "senseless war."

"Our time is experiencing a grave famine of peace also in other regions and other theatres of this third world war," said Francis, delivering the "Urbi et Orbi'' speech from the central balcony of St. Peter's Basilica.

Francis also said that the world remains "scarred" by conflict in Syria that he said has "receded into the background but has not ended" and called for renewed dialogues for peace and mutual trust between Palestinians and Israelis -- as well as people of different traditions in the Sahel region of Africa.

"Let us think too of the Holy Land, where in recent months violence and confrontations have increased, bringing death and injury in their wake," the pope said.

The pope likewise called for "reconciliation" in Iran, which has faced months of protests sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in the custody of the country's morality police, and in Myanmar -- which has been under the rule of a military junta after a violent coup last year.

"The war in Ukraine has further aggravated this situation, putting entire peoples at risk of famine, especially in Afghanistan and in the countries of the Horn of Africa," the pope said.

"We know that every war causes hunger and exploits food as a weapon, hindering its distribution to people already suffering."

President Joe Biden on Saturday wished Americans a "peaceful Christmas Eve" as he and his wife, Jill Biden, spent the holidays at the White House this year.

"Jill and I hope everyone is able to spend time with family and friends during the holiday season. We're also holding a special place in our hearts for anyone missing a loved one during this time," Biden said on Twitter.

He later shared a picture of him and Jill decorating a Christmas tree in the White House.

