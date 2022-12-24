Advertisement
World News
Dec. 24, 2022

7 killed, 58 injured in Christmas Eve attack on Ukraine's Kherson region

By Patrick Hilsman
1/5
Buildings in Kherson are shown damaged by a Russian attack on Saturday. Photo Courtesy of the Ukraine Presidency/Twitter
Dec. 24 (UPI) -- Seven people were killed and wounded 58 in a Christmas Eve attack by Russian forces on Ukraine's Kherson region, Ukrainian officials said Saturday.

The Russian bombardment of the area was "merciless," Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy of President Volodymyr Zelensky's office, said in a Telegram post.

"The enemy was attacking the residential neighborhoods of Kherson city mercilessly all day long, 36 strikes were recorded," he said.

"Russian shells hit critical infrastructure facilities, kindergartens, a school, a hospital, shops, a factory, private houses, and apartment blocks," added Kherson Kherson Oblast Governor Yaroslav Yanushevych, indicating that 18 of those injured are in serious condition.

Fresh off his trip to the United States this week, Zelensky tweeted images of civilians who were killed in the shelling.

"This was not sensitive content -- it's real life of Kherson. On the eve of Christmas, in the central part of the city. It's terror, it's killing for the sake of intimidation and pleasure. The world must see what absolute evil we are fighting against," Zelensky tweeted.

The city of Kherson, and the surrounding region, have faced repeated Russian bombardment since it was retaken by Ukrainian forces in November.

