The Scottish Parliament passed landmark legislation on Thursday making it easier for people to change their gender identity. File Photo by Duirinish Light/Shutterstock.

Dec. 22 (UPI) -- The Scottish Parliament passed landmark legislation Thursday, making it easier for people to change their gender identity. The gender recognition reform bill removes the previous requirement of a gender dysphoria diagnosis before receiving a gender recognition certificate. The bill also allows people as young as 16 to apply for the certificates. Advertisement

Under the previous rules, adults had to live with their gender identity for two years before applying for a certificate. Under the new legislation, the timeframe has been reduced to three months for adults and six months for 17- and 18-year-olds.

The bill was first proposed six years ago by Scottish First Minister Nicola Surgeon and became the subject of intense public debate. Two days of debate preceded the vote with parliamentarians raising concerns that males could abuse the system. Protesters disrupted the session shortly before the vote.

"Trans rights are not in competition with women's rights and, as so often before, we can improve things for everyone when those discriminated against act as allies not opponents," said Social Justice Minister Shona Robison "This is an important step to creating a more equal Scotland."