Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Turkey's government announced on Thursday that it will increase the country's minimum wage by 55% to address a cost of living and inflation quandary that has put its economy in crisis. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in a national speech that the monthly minimum salary, made by about 30% of the country's workers, would increase to $455 starting in 2023. He made the announcement ahead of national elections, set for June. Advertisement

Annual inflation in Turkey topped 85% this year, reaching a 24-year high in October. The new minimum rate is the third increase this year. It was raised 30% in the middle year and 50% at the start of 2022.

The government said it would consider yet another hike in case of "unexpected" developments.

Turkey, which is mostly dependent on outside sources for its energy, has been hammered by rapidly rising costs since the start of Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February.

"The new minimum wage [will] be beneficial to all stakeholders, especially our workers," Treasury and Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati said.

"While we are observing the welfare of more than 85 million citizens in determining the minimum wage that will be valid in 2023," the workers also ensure the production of the economy will be maintained.

The Turkish government said it plans for inflation to decrease by 24.9% by the end of 2023.