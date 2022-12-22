Trending
Advertisement
World News
Dec. 22, 2022 / 4:35 PM

Putin congratulates Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on return to power

By Matt Bernardini
Russian President Vladimir Putin called to congratulate Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday after he announced that he had formed a government. Pool Photo by Abil Sultan/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/7d903dacf3fe119d392b6188cc7969ab/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Russian President Vladimir Putin called to congratulate Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday after he announced that he had formed a government. Pool Photo by Abil Sultan/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin called to congratulate Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday, after the Likud leader announced that he had formed a government.

Putin congratulated him on his victory in November and on establishing a new coalition, Israel said after the call.

Advertisement

"There is mutual confidence that Russian-Israeli relations will continue to develop progressively, and contacts at various levels will continue," said the Russian Foreign Ministry after the call, according to the Times of Israel.

This was the first conversation between the new leaders since the Nov. 1 elections. Putin has developed a close relationship with Netanyahu over the past decade.

RELATED Benjamin Netanyahu announces the formation of a new Israeli gov't

Earlier this month, an official delegation from the Moscow city government visited Israel, a visit unlikely to have occurred without a green light from Putin as Netanyahu prepared to officially take the reins in Israel.

Netanyahu announced Wednesday he had formed a government, a year and a half after the last time Netanyahu was prime minister and while he is being prosecuted in an ongoing corruption trial.

Netanyahu now has to inform Knesset Speaker Yariv Levin that he succeeded in forming a government. Levin is then expected to announce the development on Monday during the next legislative session, after which the incoming prime minister will have seven days to swear in his new government.

Advertisement

Amid uncertainty over the future of Israel's government, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken earlier this month in a speech before the pro-Israel organization J Street conference said the Biden administration expects the new Israeli government to work to advance shared values.

"We'll continue to express our support for core democratic principles, including respect for the rights of the LGBT community and the equal administration of justice for all citizens of Israel," he said. "We will gauge the government by the policies it pursues rather than individual personalities."

He expressed concerns about a recent uptick in violence between Israel and Palestinians in the West Bank.

RELATED Soldier injured in clashes between Israelis, Palestinians in West Bank

"We will also continue to unequivocally oppose any acts that undermine the prospects of a two-state solution, including, but not limited to, settlement expansion, moves toward annexation of the West Bank, disruption to the historic status quo at holy sites, demolitions and evictions and incitement to violence," he said.

Read More

Blinken tells Israeli group White House will support LGBT rights

Latest Headlines

Scottish Parliament passes landmark gender identity bill
World News // 2 hours ago
Scottish Parliament passes landmark gender identity bill
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- The Scottish Parliament has passed a landmark bill which simplifies the process for changing gender identity. Scottish Social Justice Minister Shona Robison called it a step forward for equality.
Nepali court orders release of 'The Serpent' serial killer
World News // 3 hours ago
Nepali court orders release of 'The Serpent' serial killer
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Nepal ordered the release of French serial killer Charles Sobhraj, known as "the Serpent," on Wednesday after he had been serving a life sentence for the murder of an American tourist.
IAEA director general meets Russian officials in Moscow
World News // 4 hours ago
IAEA director general meets Russian officials in Moscow
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi met with Russian officials in Moscow on Thursday. The officials discussed the situation at the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.
North Sea gas could be the next source for hydrogen
World News // 5 hours ago
North Sea gas could be the next source for hydrogen
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Partners will split natural gas apart to yield hydrogen while capturing any of the subsequent carbon emissions.
Turkey raises minimum wage by 55%
World News // 6 hours ago
Turkey raises minimum wage by 55%
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Turkey's government announced on Thursday that it will increase the country's minimum wage by 55% to address a cost of living and inflation quandary that has put its economy in crisis.
Japan panel approves extending life of reactors, building of new ones
World News // 9 hours ago
Japan panel approves extending life of reactors, building of new ones
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- A Japanese nuclear power panel on Thursday agreed to build new reactor units to replace decommissioned ones, the first since the disastrous earthquake and tsunami that hampered the Fukushima plant in 2011.
Families of Seoul crowd crush victims demand apology, accountability
World News // 11 hours ago
Families of Seoul crowd crush victims demand apology, accountability
SEOUL, Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Family members of the victims of the Halloween crowd crush tragedy that killed 158 people in Seoul are demanding answers and an apology as they slam the government over what they say is a lack of accountability.
Benjamin Netanyahu announces the formation of a new Israeli gov't
World News // 14 hours ago
Benjamin Netanyahu announces the formation of a new Israeli gov't
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Benjamin Netanyahu late Wednesday announced he had succeeded in forming a coalition government that will return him to his former post as prime minister but atop an administration made of far right and religious parties.
U.N. Security Council resolution demands end to Myanmar violence
World News // 15 hours ago
U.N. Security Council resolution demands end to Myanmar violence
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- The United Nations Security Council has adopted its first resolution on Myanmar in 74 years, demanding an end to violence across the country, as well as the release of political prisoners.
Ukraine church breaks from Russian tradition to celebrate Christmas on Dec. 25
World News // 19 hours ago
Ukraine church breaks from Russian tradition to celebrate Christmas on Dec. 25
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- The Orthodox Church of Ukraine will observe Christmas on Dec. 25 for the first time in its history, breaking tradition with Russia which celebrates on Jan. 7.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ukraine church breaks from Russian tradition to celebrate Christmas on Dec. 25
Ukraine church breaks from Russian tradition to celebrate Christmas on Dec. 25
Senate fails to pass $1.7T omnibus bill as Friday deadline nears
Senate fails to pass $1.7T omnibus bill as Friday deadline nears
Revolver owned by Teddy Roosevelt sells for nearly $1 million
Revolver owned by Teddy Roosevelt sells for nearly $1 million
U.N. Security Council resolution demands end to Myanmar violence
U.N. Security Council resolution demands end to Myanmar violence
'Ukraine is alive and kicking': Zelensky thanks Americans in speech to Congress
'Ukraine is alive and kicking': Zelensky thanks Americans in speech to Congress
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement