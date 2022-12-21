Trending
Advertisement
World News
Dec. 21, 2022 / 8:37 AM

Peru expels Mexican ambassador after asylum granted to ousted president's family

By A.L. Lee
1/3
Ousted President Pedro Castillo was ordered jailed for 18 months by order of the Peruvian Supreme Court as authorities investigate his attempt to dissolve the Peruvian congress. File photo by Spencer Platt/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/59a5cf0a8b033e926d10103abc8c8d37/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Ousted President Pedro Castillo was ordered jailed for 18 months by order of the Peruvian Supreme Court as authorities investigate his attempt to dissolve the Peruvian congress. File photo by Spencer Platt/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Mexico's ambassador has been ordered to leave Peru within 72 hours after the Mexican government offered asylum to the family of recently ousted President Pedro Castillo.

A statement from the Peruvian foreign ministry in Lima on Tuesday labeled Mexican Ambassador Pablo Monroy as "persona non grata" and gave him three full days to leave the country.

Advertisement

In statements posted to social media, Peru's foreign ministry said Monroy was being expelled due to "the repeated statements by that country's highest authorities about the political situation in Peru."

The widespread unrest has gripped the country for two weeks after Castillo, who was facing impeachment, attempted a self-coup by dissolving Congress and installing a pseudo-government.

RELATED Peru protests: Rail travel reopens with tourists stranded in Machu Picchu

However, Castillo's cabinet immediately resigned and the Peruvian Supreme Court had the president arrested and removed from office. Castillo has since been jailed for 18 months to await trial on charges of rebellion and conspiracy, for which he faces decades in prison.

The arrest sparked violent protests that have left at least 26 people dead and more than 500 injured since Dec. 7. The unrest also stranded hundreds of tourists in Machu Picchu after protesters blocked a railway with large boulders.

Advertisement

Adding to the uproar, Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador irked the Peruvian government in recent days after he made comments criticizing Castillo's arrest.

RELATED Violent protests shut down Peru, leave tourists stranded

Obrador called Castillo the victim of "harassment" by "his adversaries, especially the economic and political elites of that country."

The statement amounted to "unacceptable interference in internal affairs, in clear violation to the principle of non-intervention," Peru's foreign ministry said Tuesday.

Last week, the governments of Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, and Mexico issued a joint statement claiming that Castillo had faced "undemocratic harassment" since he took office in 2021.

RELATED Death toll rises to 22 in Peru amid growing political protests

This week, Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said he had offered asylum to Castillo's family, who were holed up inside the Mexican embassy in Lima as protests continued to flare over Castillo's ouster.

On Tuesday, Ana Cecilia Gervasi Diaz -- Mexico's Foreign Minister inside Peru -- said Castillo's wife and children would be granted safe passage to leave the country.

Meanwhile, Peru's Defense Minister Luis Alberto Otárola has declared a state of emergency and ordered the country's military to protect streets and government buildings.

RELATED Former Peru President Pedro Castillo jailed for 18 months in pretrial detention

Protesters have called for government officials to resign en masse, but Peru's new President Dina Boluarte has resisted.

Advertisement

In an attempt to quell the pandemonium, Boluarte -- the country's first female leader -- has offered the possibility of holding early presidential and parliamentary elections after Peru's Congress snubbed constitutional amendments that were necessary for an emergency election to be held next year.

On Tuesday lawmakers voted in favor of a proposal that would allow the 2026 election to take place in April 2024.

Castillo's wife, Lilia Paredes, is also being investigated in connection with the alleged criminal enterprise led by her husband.

Latest Headlines

Women barred from attending universities in Afghanistan under Taliban rule
World News // 14 hours ago
Women barred from attending universities in Afghanistan under Taliban rule
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- The Taliban announced a ban on women in Afghanistan universities Tuesday -- the latest move to restrict the educational freedoms of women and girls since taking power last year.
Grandfather of NHL defenseman identified as condo shooting victim
World News // 10 hours ago
Grandfather of NHL defenseman identified as condo shooting victim
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- The grandfather of a defenseman for the Toronto Maple Leafs was among the five people killed over the weekend in a mass shooting at a condominium tower, the team confirmed Tuesday.
Porsche opens e-fuel plant in Chile in push for carbon-neutral balance by 2030
World News // 13 hours ago
Porsche opens e-fuel plant in Chile in push for carbon-neutral balance by 2030
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- A Porsche 911 was filled up with e-fuel Tuesday at a newly opened plant in Chile where the German luxury car maker will double down on its efforts to reach carbon neutrality by 2030.
Severe weather grounds flights, strands passengers in Iceland
World News // 14 hours ago
Severe weather grounds flights, strands passengers in Iceland
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Blizzard conditions throughout Iceland grounded flights and stranded thousands of holiday travelers at Keflavik Airport for a second day, with more delays forecast due to heavy snowfall and strong winds.
Taliban releases two Americans, State Department says
World News // 15 hours ago
Taliban releases two Americans, State Department says
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- The Taliban released two Americans being held in Afghanistan, State Department spokesman Ned Price said Tuesday.
Archeologists discover 2,000-year-old family tomb in Israel
World News // 15 hours ago
Archeologists discover 2,000-year-old family tomb in Israel
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- The Israeli Antiquities Authority has uncovered an elaborate 2,000-year-old tomb at Salome Cave. The location was a burial site and is believed to have been a place of pilgrimage for early Christians.
Search continues for 23 missing Thai navy sailors
World News // 17 hours ago
Search continues for 23 missing Thai navy sailors
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Twenty-three members of Thailand's navy are still missing at sea after a warship on a routine patrol capsized on Sunday night.
Zelensky visits Ukrainian troops in frontline city of Bakhmut
World News // 17 hours ago
Zelensky visits Ukrainian troops in frontline city of Bakhmut
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited troops and presented awards during an unannounced visit to the frontline city of Bakhmut on Tuesday.
Documents shed light on deaths of 1,609 Syrian detainees
World News // 18 hours ago
Documents shed light on deaths of 1,609 Syrian detainees
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- The Syrian Network for Human Rights has released a report documenting death certificates for 1,609 people who were forcibly disappeared by the Syrian regime.
Hydrogen is not the answer to energy crisis, Britain finds
World News // 21 hours ago
Hydrogen is not the answer to energy crisis, Britain finds
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Hydrogen is not the solution to net-zero, a report from a science committee in the British House of Commons found.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Probe starts after Tennessee highway workers find heart in road salt
Probe starts after Tennessee highway workers find heart in road salt
Two dead, 11 hurt after magnitude-6.4 California earthquake
Two dead, 11 hurt after magnitude-6.4 California earthquake
Hydrogen is not the answer to energy crisis, Britain finds
Hydrogen is not the answer to energy crisis, Britain finds
Ohio police search for missing 5-month-old after twin brother found
Ohio police search for missing 5-month-old after twin brother found
DEA seized enough fentanyl to kill every American in 2022, agency says
DEA seized enough fentanyl to kill every American in 2022, agency says
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement