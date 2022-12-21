Trending
Advertisement
World News
Dec. 21, 2022 / 6:58 PM

Watch live: Ukrainian President Zelensky to address joint session of Congress

By Joe Fisher
1/2
President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi speak to reporters at the U.S. Capitol in Washington D.C,, on Wednesday evening before Zelensky's speech to a joint session of Congress. Photo by Nathan Howard/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/c90dfb2463d9a3a653424e864a7e3a22/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi speak to reporters at the U.S. Capitol in Washington D.C,, on Wednesday evening before Zelensky's speech to a joint session of Congress. Photo by Nathan Howard/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will address the U.S. Congress on Wednesday evening as it considers adopting a spending bill that could add more than $40 billion in support for Ukraine.

Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said there will be no guests in the House gallery when Zelensky speaks for security reasons.

Advertisement

"Please note that, for security reasons, the House Sergeant at Arms has announced that there will be no guests allowed in the House Gallery -- with the exception of official guests of President Zelensky," she said.

The United States already announced additional support for Ukraine ahead of Zelensky's meeting with Congress Wednesday.

RELATED Putin blames 'third' countries for Ukraine war in address

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the United States will add $1 billion toward expanding Ukraine's air defense and precision-strike capabilities. The Defense Department is adding another $850 million toward the U.S. security assistance to Ukraine.

President Joe Biden signed off on a longtime request from Zelensky on Wednesday, approving a battery of Patriot missiles to bolster Ukraine's air defenses. Zelensky has emphasized the importance of air defense systems in holding off attacks from Russia throughout much of the invasion.

Advertisement

In October, Zelensky made a plea to the G7 for an "air shield" to counter Russian bombardments, which have ramped up again in recent weeks.

RELATED Ukraine's Zelensky arrives at White House; $1.85B in aid announced

Russia has made veiled threats of retaliation if the United States provides Ukraine with Patriot missiles.

"If this is confirmed, we will witness yet another provocative step by the administration, which can lead to unpredictable consequences," the Russian Embassy in Washington said in a statement, according to The Hill.

"Continued deliveries of arms will only strengthen the Zelensky regime's sense of impunity and push it to new crimes against civilians in Donbass, Kherson and Zaporozhye regions."

RELATED Zelensky visits Ukrainian troops in frontline city of Bakhmut

In their Oval Office meeting Biden lamented the cruelty of Russian attacks that have targeted Ukraine's infrastructure as another harsh winter approaches.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky visits Washington amid war

| License Photo

Latest Headlines

Teen girls likely sought liquor bottle in deadly Toronto 'swarming' attack, police say
World News // 1 hour ago
Teen girls likely sought liquor bottle in deadly Toronto 'swarming' attack, police say
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Eight teenage girls, as young as 13, are charged with murdering a 59-year-old homeless man in Toronto in what police are calling a deadly 'swarming' knife attack over a bottle of liquor.
Zelensky-Biden news conference: freedom, sovereignty, only path to peace with Russia
World News // 1 hour ago
Zelensky-Biden news conference: freedom, sovereignty, only path to peace with Russia
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden assured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at a joint news conference Wednesday that the United States will continue to support them in the war with Russia until it reaches an end.
Britons urged to avoid risks during ambulance strike
World News // 2 hours ago
Britons urged to avoid risks during ambulance strike
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Britain's health secretary, Will Quince, has urged the public to avoid unnecessary risks during an ambulance workers strike on Wednesday.
Vandals destroy 30,000-year-old Aboriginal art
World News // 5 hours ago
Vandals destroy 30,000-year-old Aboriginal art
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Vandals have destroyed a 30,000-year-old piece of Aboriginal art in southern Australia. Officials promised to prosecute the perpetrators if they are caught.
Putin blames 'third' countries for Ukraine war in address
World News // 6 hours ago
Putin blames 'third' countries for Ukraine war in address
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin said his country is not to blame for the war in Ukraine during a speech to military leaders on Wednesday. Putin made references to Russia's nuclear arsenal during the speech.
Italy's Eni finds natural gas in the contentious waters off Cyprus
World News // 7 hours ago
Italy's Eni finds natural gas in the contentious waters off Cyprus
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- The discovery theoretically holds enough gas to meet 10% of the annual demand in the United States, the world's largest economy.
Peru expels Mexican ambassador after asylum granted to ousted president's family
World News // 10 hours ago
Peru expels Mexican ambassador after asylum granted to ousted president's family
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Mexico's ambassador has been ordered to leave Peru within 72 hours after the Mexican government offered asylum to the family of recently ousted Peruvian President Pedro Castillo.
Women barred from attending universities in Afghanistan under Taliban rule
World News // 1 day ago
Women barred from attending universities in Afghanistan under Taliban rule
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- The Taliban announced a ban on women in Afghanistan universities Tuesday -- the latest move to restrict the educational freedoms of women and girls since taking power last year.
Grandfather of NHL defenseman identified as condo shooting victim
World News // 21 hours ago
Grandfather of NHL defenseman identified as condo shooting victim
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- The grandfather of a defenseman for the Toronto Maple Leafs was among the five people killed over the weekend in a mass shooting at a condominium tower, the team confirmed Tuesday.
Porsche opens e-fuel plant in Chile in push for carbon-neutral balance by 2030
World News // 1 day ago
Porsche opens e-fuel plant in Chile in push for carbon-neutral balance by 2030
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- A Porsche 911 was filled up with e-fuel Tuesday at a newly opened plant in Chile where the German luxury car maker will double down on its efforts to reach carbon neutrality by 2030.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ohio police search for missing 5-month-old after twin brother found
Ohio police search for missing 5-month-old after twin brother found
Grandfather of NHL defenseman identified as condo shooting victim
Grandfather of NHL defenseman identified as condo shooting victim
Severe weather grounds flights, strands passengers in Iceland
Severe weather grounds flights, strands passengers in Iceland
Vandals destroy 30,000-year-old Aboriginal art
Vandals destroy 30,000-year-old Aboriginal art
House documents show Trump paid no taxes in 2020, little in other years
House documents show Trump paid no taxes in 2020, little in other years
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement