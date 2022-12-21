'Ukraine is alive and kicking': Zelensky thanks Americans in speech to Congress

1/6

Vice President Kamala Harris (L) and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (R) listen as President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine addresses a joint session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday. Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said "Ukraine is alive and kicking" as he thanked Americans for their support during his address Wednesday evening to a joint meeting of Congress. "It's too much for me. All this for our great people. Thank you so much," Zelensky said during a 3-minute standing ovation as he entered House chambers at the U.S. Capitol shortly after 7:30 p.m. EST. Advertisement

"I hope my words of respect and gratitude resonate in each American heart," Zelensky said, giving his entire 35-minute speech in English.

Zelensky also thanked congressional members who have visited Ukraine and for their support.

"Against all odds and doom and gloom, Ukraine didn't fall. Ukraine is alive and kicking," he said. "The Russian tyranny has lost control over us, and it will never influence our minds again."

Zelensky, with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Vice President Kamala Harris behind him, said that while he appreciates all of America's support, Ukraine still needs help.

Congress is considering a spending bill that could add more than $40 billion in support for Ukraine.

Zelensky's trip was his first outside Ukraine since Russia invaded 10 months ago. He met with Pelosi, D-Calif., for a short news conference before the speech, saying "it's a great privilege to be here" and promising to speak in English.

"I want to give all the messages I prepared in your language with all respect to your country for that support you have done for Ukraine in our battle for our freedom," he said.

No guests were allowed in the House gallery for security reasons.

Earlier Wednesday, the United States announced additional support for Ukraine.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the United States will add $1 billion toward expanding Ukraine's air defense and precision-strike capabilities. The Defense Department is adding another $850 million toward the U.S. security assistance to Ukraine.

President Joe Biden signed off on a longtime request from Zelensky on Wednesday, approving a battery of Patriot missiles to bolster Ukraine's air defenses. Zelensky has emphasized the importance of air defense systems in holding off attacks from Russia throughout much of the invasion.

In the Oval Office meeting with Zelensky earlier Wednesday, Biden lamented the cruelty of Russian attacks that have targeted Ukraine's infrastructure as another harsh winter approaches.