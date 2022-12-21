Trending
Advertisement
World News
Dec. 21, 2022 / 6:20 PM

Teen girls likely sought liquor bottle in deadly Toronto 'swarming' attack, police say

By Sheri Walsh
Toronto police Det. Sgt. Terry Browne says eight teenaged girls are charged with murdering a 59-year-old homeless man in what they believe to be a ‘swarming’ knife attack over a bottle of liquor. Photo courtesy of Toronto Police Service.
Toronto police Det. Sgt. Terry Browne says eight teenaged girls are charged with murdering a 59-year-old homeless man in what they believe to be a ‘swarming’ knife attack over a bottle of liquor. Photo courtesy of Toronto Police Service.

Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Eight teenaged girls are charged with murdering a 59-year-old homeless man in Toronto in what police are calling a deadly 'swarming' knife attack over a bottle of liquor.

Toronto police Detective Sgt. Terry Browne told CBC in an interview Wednesday that investigators believe Sunday's early morning deadly encounter started with the attempted theft "of a liquor bottle."

Advertisement

"I don't want to expand on that because we don't have all the moving parts right now. But we do believe that does form part of the narrative involved in this," Browne said.

Police said a witness, who did not want to be named, told officers she was smoking a cigarette with the victim outside of a shelter in Toronto's downtown shopping district, when the teens tried to take her alcohol.

RELATED 5 dead, gunman killed in shooting near Toronto

Officers said the woman told them that when the 59-year-old man told the girls to leave, they started punching him repeatedly.

The man suffered multiple stab wounds and was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The teenaged girls, who include three 13-year-olds, three 14-year-olds and two 16-year-olds, are charged with second-degree murder. All eight were arrested shortly after the attack and a number of weapons were recovered from the suspects, according to police.

Advertisement

Browne said investigators believe the group of young females was also involved in an altercation earlier in the night, before the deadly attack.

"What we've gathered so far, is that they met each other through social media," Browne said. "I wouldn't describe them as a gang at this point, but what is alleged to have occurred that evening would be consistent with what we traditionally call a swarming."

The victim of the fatal stabbing had been living in a homeless shelter since the fall, according to Browne, who said his name has not been released as authorities work to notify his family.

The eight girls, whose identities are protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, have made one court appearance and remain in custody. They will return to court Dec. 29.

"I am so saddened to know that a man has lost his life in this way," Toronto Mayor John Tory said in a statement.

"And if the young accused in this case are not experiencing mental health issues, what happened here makes it imperative we determine, as best we can, why something like this could happen involving people so young."

Read More

Grandfather of NHL defenseman identified as condo shooting victim

Latest Headlines

Watch live: Ukrainian President Zelensky to address joint session of Congress
World News // 19 minutes ago
Watch live: Ukrainian President Zelensky to address joint session of Congress
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will address a joint session of Congress on Wednesday evening as it mulls a spending bill that could add more than $40 billion in support for Ukraine.
Zelensky-Biden news conference: freedom, sovereignty, only path to peace with Russia
World News // 59 minutes ago
Zelensky-Biden news conference: freedom, sovereignty, only path to peace with Russia
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden assured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at a joint news conference Wednesday that the United States will continue to support them in the war with Russia until it reaches an end.
Britons urged to avoid risks during ambulance strike
World News // 2 hours ago
Britons urged to avoid risks during ambulance strike
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Britain's health secretary, Will Quince, has urged the public to avoid unnecessary risks during an ambulance workers strike on Wednesday.
Vandals destroy 30,000-year-old Aboriginal art
World News // 5 hours ago
Vandals destroy 30,000-year-old Aboriginal art
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Vandals have destroyed a 30,000-year-old piece of Aboriginal art in southern Australia. Officials promised to prosecute the perpetrators if they are caught.
Putin blames 'third' countries for Ukraine war in address
World News // 6 hours ago
Putin blames 'third' countries for Ukraine war in address
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin said his country is not to blame for the war in Ukraine during a speech to military leaders on Wednesday. Putin made references to Russia's nuclear arsenal during the speech.
Italy's Eni finds natural gas in the contentious waters off Cyprus
World News // 7 hours ago
Italy's Eni finds natural gas in the contentious waters off Cyprus
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- The discovery theoretically holds enough gas to meet 10% of the annual demand in the United States, the world's largest economy.
Peru expels Mexican ambassador after asylum granted to ousted president's family
World News // 10 hours ago
Peru expels Mexican ambassador after asylum granted to ousted president's family
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Mexico's ambassador has been ordered to leave Peru within 72 hours after the Mexican government offered asylum to the family of recently ousted Peruvian President Pedro Castillo.
Women barred from attending universities in Afghanistan under Taliban rule
World News // 1 day ago
Women barred from attending universities in Afghanistan under Taliban rule
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- The Taliban announced a ban on women in Afghanistan universities Tuesday -- the latest move to restrict the educational freedoms of women and girls since taking power last year.
Grandfather of NHL defenseman identified as condo shooting victim
World News // 21 hours ago
Grandfather of NHL defenseman identified as condo shooting victim
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- The grandfather of a defenseman for the Toronto Maple Leafs was among the five people killed over the weekend in a mass shooting at a condominium tower, the team confirmed Tuesday.
Porsche opens e-fuel plant in Chile in push for carbon-neutral balance by 2030
World News // 1 day ago
Porsche opens e-fuel plant in Chile in push for carbon-neutral balance by 2030
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- A Porsche 911 was filled up with e-fuel Tuesday at a newly opened plant in Chile where the German luxury car maker will double down on its efforts to reach carbon neutrality by 2030.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ohio police search for missing 5-month-old after twin brother found
Ohio police search for missing 5-month-old after twin brother found
Grandfather of NHL defenseman identified as condo shooting victim
Grandfather of NHL defenseman identified as condo shooting victim
Severe weather grounds flights, strands passengers in Iceland
Severe weather grounds flights, strands passengers in Iceland
Vandals destroy 30,000-year-old Aboriginal art
Vandals destroy 30,000-year-old Aboriginal art
House documents show Trump paid no taxes in 2020, little in other years
House documents show Trump paid no taxes in 2020, little in other years
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement