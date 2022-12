1/3

The Taliban government released two Americans being held Afghanistan on Tuesday, according to U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price. File Photo by EPA-EFE

Dec. 20 (UPI) -- The Taliban released two Americans being held in Afghanistan, State Department spokesman Ned Price said Tuesday. The Americans were flown from Kabul to Doha, Qatar. U.S. officials said Qatar played a key role in winning their release. Advertisement

Price did not name the two Americans and insisted the move was a "goodwill gesture," not a prisoner swap.

The prisoner release comes the same day as the Taliban barred women from universities in Afghanistan.

"The irony of them granting us a goodwill gesture on a day where they undertake a gesture like this to the Afghan people, it's not lost on us, but it is a question for the Taliban themselves regarding the timing of this," Price said during his public briefing Tuesday.

The U.S. "condemns in strongest terms the Taliban's indefensible decision to ban women from universities, girls from secondary schools," Price said.

The ban as announced by spokesman for the Ministry of Higher Education, Ziaullah Hashmi, following a government meeting on Tuesday.

The United States does not recognize the Taliban government, which took control of Afghanistan during the U.S. withdrawal in 2021, and often uses Qatar as an intermediary.