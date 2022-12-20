2nd person injured in London crowd crush dies

1/2

Gabrielle Hutchinson, 23, died early Monday at a local hospital from injuries sustained during a crowd crush Thursday night at a London concert venue. Photo courtesy of Metropolitan Police

Dec. 20 (UPI) -- A second person injured last week in a crowd crush at a London concert venue has died, authorities said. London's Metropolitan Police said in a statement that Gabrielle Hutchinson, 23, died early Monday at a local hospital. Advertisement

Authorities identified Hutchinson as a contracted security guard working Thursday night at the O2 Academy Brixton venue when at least eight people were injured in a crowd crush caused by a group attempting to surge past security to gain entry to the concert by Afro-pop singer Asake.

"It is devastating news that a second person has lost their life following the events on Thursday," chief superintendent Colin Wingrove said. "I wish to express my heartfelt condolences to Gaby's family at this unimaginably difficult time."

The announcement came after police on Saturday said Rebecca Ikumelo, a 33-year-old mother of two, had died that morning at the hospital from injuries sustained from the crowd crush.

Authorities said of those injured a 21-year-old woman remains hospitalized in critical condition.

"I am devastated by the death of Gabrielle Hutchinson," London Mayor Sadiq Khan said in a statement. "On behalf of all Londoners, I extend my heartfelt condolences to her family and loved ones at this extremely difficult time."

Advertisement

Detectives from Metropolitan Police working to establish what exactly occurred Thursday night at the venue have called on the potential 4,000 witnesses who were on hand for the concert to contact them with any information they may have.

A website has also been created where videos, photos and information concerning the incident can be submitted to the authorities.

Police said they first received a call from the location concerning the gathering of a large crowd outside the venue shortly after 9 p.m. Thursday, with a second call coming a half-hour later reporting people were attempting to force their way into the concert.

The two deceased women and a man who was critically injured in the incident were in the foyer of the building, according to authorities.

"Our thoughts remain with everyone affected by this incident," Metropolitan Police said.