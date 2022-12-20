Trending
Advertisement
World News
Dec. 20, 2022 / 4:54 PM

Archeologists discover 2,000-year-old family tomb in Israel

By Patrick Hilsman
1/7
Archeologists have uncovered shop stalls and an elaborate family burial chamber at Salome Cave in Southern Israel. Photo by Debbie Hill/ UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/cbca6ea06ece5b2a5f068d11d42fca74/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Archeologists have uncovered shop stalls and an elaborate family burial chamber at Salome Cave in Southern Israel. Photo by Debbie Hill/ UPI | License Photo

Dec. 20 (UPI) -- The Israeli Antiquities Authority has uncovered an elaborate 2,000-year-old family tomb during excavations of the Salome Cave in southern Israel. The location is named for Salome, the biblical midwife at the birth of Jesus who was traditionally believed to have been buried at the location.

"The family tomb attests that its owners were a family of high status in the Judean Shefelah in the second temple period. The cult of Salome, sanctified in Christianity, belongs to a broader phenomenon, whereby the fifth century CE Christian pilgrims encountered and sanctified Jewish sites," researchers said in a press release from the Israeli Antiquities Authority.

Advertisement

An excavation of the location's courtyard revealed that it had been home to multiple shop stalls.

"In the shop, we found hundreds of complete and broken lamps dating from the 8th-9th centuries CE," said Nir Shimshon-Paran and Zvi Firer, excavation directors in the Israel Antiquities Authority Southern Region. "The lamps may have served to light up the cave, or as part of the religious ceremonies, similarly to candles distributed today at the graves of righteous figures and in churches."

RELATED Israeli archeologists uncover stash of 2,200-year-old coins

The Salome Cave is being restored for public viewing as part of a broader project to make historical sites accessible to the public.

Advertisement

"Once the restoration and development works are completed, the forecourt and the cave will be opened to the public, as part of Judean Kings' Trail Project in cooperation with the Jewish National Fund and the Ministry for Jerusalem and Heritage," said Saar Ganor, the Israel Antiquities Authority director of the Judean Kings' Trail Project.

Archaeologists uncover family tomb in Israel's Salome Cave

Archeologist Saar Ganor of the Israel Antiquities Authority stands inside the elaborate 2,000-year-old Second Temple period family burial cave, known as the Salome Cave, in the Lachish Forest in the Judean lowlands region of Israel on December 20, 2022. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo

The burial cave was first exposed by looters four decades ago and subsequently became an important excavation site. Archeologists discovered several chambers with burial niches known as kokhim, along with several broken stone box ossuaries, which shed light on burial traditions at the site.

RELATED Israeli researchers make rare find of ancient ivory plaques

Salome Cave is not in the occupied territories. The Israeli Antiquities Authority has been criticized for conducting excavations in the occupied West Bank without the input of Palestinian locals.

The Israeli Antiquities Authority released a YouTube video documenting the discoveries at Salome Cave.

Read More

Rare Roman mosaic depicting The Iliad found in British farm field

Latest Headlines

Taliban releases two Americans, State Department says
World News // 11 minutes ago
Taliban releases two Americans, State Department says
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- The Taliban released two Americans being held in Afghanistan, State Department spokesman Ned Price said Tuesday.
Search continues for 23 missing Thai navy sailors
World News // 2 hours ago
Search continues for 23 missing Thai navy sailors
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Twenty-three members of Thailand's navy are still missing at sea after a warship on a routine patrol capsized on Sunday night.
Zelensky visits Ukrainian troops in frontline city of Bakhmut
World News // 2 hours ago
Zelensky visits Ukrainian troops in frontline city of Bakhmut
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited troops and presented awards during an unannounced visit to the frontline city of Bakhmut on Tuesday.
Documents shed light on deaths of 1,609 Syrian detainees
World News // 3 hours ago
Documents shed light on deaths of 1,609 Syrian detainees
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- The Syrian Network for Human Rights has released a report documenting death certificates for 1,609 people who were forcibly disappeared by the Syrian regime.
Hydrogen is not the answer to energy crisis, Britain finds
World News // 6 hours ago
Hydrogen is not the answer to energy crisis, Britain finds
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Hydrogen is not the solution to net-zero, a report from a science committee in the British House of Commons found.
Amazon reaches deal with European Union to end antitrust investigation
World News // 6 hours ago
Amazon reaches deal with European Union to end antitrust investigation
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Amazon has reached a settlement with the European Union that will give foreign merchants increased access to sell items on its website as part of a deal that will stave off a potentially costly antitrust investigation.
Bank of Japan yield policy jolts global markets
World News // 7 hours ago
Bank of Japan yield policy jolts global markets
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Global markets ticked lower as a buffer against the higher cost of borrowing in the Western economies dissolved.
German court convicts 97-year-old Nazi camp secretary
World News // 8 hours ago
German court convicts 97-year-old Nazi camp secretary
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- A Berlin court convicted a 97-year-old woman on Tuesday for aiding and abetting more than 10,500 deaths at a Nazi concentration camp in the 1940s and was given a two-year suspended sentence.
Bank of England unveils new British banknotes with portrait of King Charles III
World News // 9 hours ago
Bank of England unveils new British banknotes with portrait of King Charles III
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- New British banknotes featuring a portrait of King Charles III were unveiled on Monday as the Bank of England offers a sneak peek at the fresh currency before it enters circulation in 2024.
Putin meets with Lukashenko in Minsk; Russia to start exercises with China
World News // 10 hours ago
Putin meets with Lukashenko in Minsk; Russia to start exercises with China
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Russia continued to build on alliances this week, with President Vladimir Putin visiting Belarus on Monday while the military is set to conduct joint exercises with China on Wednesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Arizona judge dismisses most of Kari Lake's election lawsuit
Arizona judge dismisses most of Kari Lake's election lawsuit
U.S. deploys B-52 bombers, F-22 fighters after North Korea missile launch
U.S. deploys B-52 bombers, F-22 fighters after North Korea missile launch
Probe starts after Tennessee highway workers find heart in road salt
Probe starts after Tennessee highway workers find heart in road salt
In executive summary, Jan. 6 committee alleges Ivanka Trump not 'forthcoming'
In executive summary, Jan. 6 committee alleges Ivanka Trump not 'forthcoming'
Thousands without power as 6.4 magnitude earthquake strikes California
Thousands without power as 6.4 magnitude earthquake strikes California
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement