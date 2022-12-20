Trending
Advertisement
World News
Dec. 20, 2022 / 7:56 AM

Bank of England unveils new British banknotes with portrait of King Charles III

By A.L. Lee
1/4
The new £5 note features a portrait of King Charles III. The British banknotes will go into circulation by the middle of 2024. Image provided by The Bank of England/EPA/EFE
The new £5 note features a portrait of King Charles III. The British banknotes will go into circulation by the middle of 2024. Image provided by The Bank of England/EPA/EFE

Dec. 20 (UPI) -- New British banknotes featuring a portrait of King Charles III were unveiled on Monday as the Bank of England offers a sneak peek at the fresh currency before it enters circulation in 2024.

The new polymer notes feature the king's likeness on the front as the main image and inside a small, transparent security pane that vets the authenticity of the bills.

Advertisement

The notes also feature the king's cypher with the letters C and R ligatured with the Roman numeral three.

The king's portrait will grace the £5, £10, £20, and £50 notes that have featured Queen Elizabeth II for more than half a century.

RELATED First British coins with likeness of King Charles are being minted

The old banknotes will remain in circulation alongside the new bills, with the king's notes replacing only those that have become tattered and worn over time, the Bank of England said in a statement.

"Our approach is in line with guidance from the Royal Household, to minimize the environmental and financial impact of this change," the bank said.

In 1960, the queen became the first and only British monarch to appear on currency printed by the Bank of England. National banks in Scotland and Northern Ireland do not issue notes that depict the monarch.

Advertisement

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey called the new design a "proud" and "significant moment" for the nation following the queen's death in September.

At the time, Britain's Royal Mint promptly issued new 50p and 5£ coins that feature a sculpted image of King Charles III. About 4.9 million of those coins have been minted and are being distributed to post offices around the country to be given to customers who need change. Another 4.9 million of the coins will eventually enter circulation but won't replace coins featuring the Queen.

In keeping with British tradition for coins featuring male monarchs, Charles is not wearing a crown and faces left. The prior coins featured an image of his mother facing right and wearing a crown. With each successive monarch, the direction of the silhouette is changed.

RELATED Netflix's 'Harry & Meghan': Sussexes not unique in being royal victims

It is estimated that about 4.5 billion bank notes worth $80 billion are currently in circulation throughout Britain.

RELATED Another man arrested for throwing egg at King Charles III

Read More

Britain's Royal Mint unveils new coins featuring King Charles III

Latest Headlines

Putin meets with Lukashenko in Minsk; Moscow to start exercises with China
World News // 1 hour ago
Putin meets with Lukashenko in Minsk; Moscow to start exercises with China
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Russia continued to build on alliances this week with President Vladimir Putin visiting Belarus on Monday while the military is set to conduct joint exercises with China on Wednesday.
U.S. deploys B-52 bombers, F-22 fighters after North Korea missile launch
World News // 1 hour ago
U.S. deploys B-52 bombers, F-22 fighters after North Korea missile launch
SEOUL, Dec. 20 (UPI) -- The United States and South Korea conducted joint air drills on Tuesday involving American B-52 bombers and F-22 stealth fighters following North Korea's launch of medium-range ballistic missiles, Seoul said.
2nd person injured in London crowd crush dies
World News // 4 hours ago
2nd person injured in London crowd crush dies
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- A second person injured last week in a crowd crush at a London concert venue has died, authorities said.
5 dead, gunman killed in shooting near Toronto
World News // 1 day ago
5 dead, gunman killed in shooting near Toronto
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- Five people died and the suspected gunman was killed, following a shooting that erupted Sunday night at a condo tower in a city just north of Toronto, authorities said.
Dutch PM apologizes for Netherlands' role in slave trade
World News // 9 hours ago
Dutch PM apologizes for Netherlands' role in slave trade
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte apologized Monday, on behalf of the Dutch state, for the Netherlands' role in slavery and the slave trade.
Peru protests: Rail travel reopens with tourists stranded in Machu Picchu
World News // 16 hours ago
Peru protests: Rail travel reopens with tourists stranded in Machu Picchu
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- Peru Rail announced it will resume service to Ollantaytambo station on Monday after all train travel to the ancient Incan site Machu Picchu was shut down almost a week ago.
EU energy ministers decide on natural gas price caps
World News // 18 hours ago
EU energy ministers decide on natural gas price caps
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- The energy minister of the European Union agreed Monday to a cap on natural gas prices after months of negotiations as pressure continued to mount with Russia's continuing war on Ukraine and winter setting in.
Cyril Ramaphosa survives challenge to win ANC re-election in South Africa
World News // 21 hours ago
Cyril Ramaphosa survives challenge to win ANC re-election in South Africa
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- South African President Cyril Ramaphosa was re-elected leader of the African National Congress on Monday despite a scandal, almost assuring him a second term to lead the country in national elections in 2024.
Coal remains largest source of carbon dioxide emissions, IEA says
World News // 22 hours ago
Coal remains largest source of carbon dioxide emissions, IEA says
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- Coal usage globally is expected to set a record this year, the Paris-based International Energy Agency finds.
Meta accused of violating EU antitrust laws over Facebook Marketplace
World News // 22 hours ago
Meta accused of violating EU antitrust laws over Facebook Marketplace
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- Meta has been accused of violating antitrust laws in the European Union over its Facebook Marketplace platform.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Arizona judge dismisses most of Kari Lake's election lawsuit
Arizona judge dismisses most of Kari Lake's election lawsuit
In executive summary, Jan. 6 committee alleges Ivanka Trump not 'forthcoming'
In executive summary, Jan. 6 committee alleges Ivanka Trump not 'forthcoming'
Jan. 6 panel recommends 4 criminal charges against Donald Trump
Jan. 6 panel recommends 4 criminal charges against Donald Trump
Gasoline prices continue to decline, but floor is in sight
Gasoline prices continue to decline, but floor is in sight
Russia hits Kyiv with barrage of drones as Putin set to visit Belarus
Russia hits Kyiv with barrage of drones as Putin set to visit Belarus
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement