Trending
Advertisement
World News
Dec. 20, 2022 / 7:18 AM

Putin meets with Lukashenko in Minsk; Moscow to start exercises with China

By Clyde Hughes
1/5
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and Russian President Vladimir Putin make a statement during their meeting at the Palace of Independence in Minsk, Belarus, Monday. Photo by Kremlin Pool/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/64518866a1add30c6587d9e95b9b89c0/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and Russian President Vladimir Putin make a statement during their meeting at the Palace of Independence in Minsk, Belarus, Monday. Photo by Kremlin Pool/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Russia continued to build on alliances this week with President Vladimir Putin visiting Belarus on Monday while the military is set to conduct joint exercises with China on Wednesday.

Putin met with embattled Belarussian President Alexander Lukashenko in Minsk as they pledged ongoing cooperation militarily. Belarus was a launching ground for Russia's northern invasion of Ukraine in the early weeks of the war in February before being beaten back by Kyiv forces.

Advertisement

Lukashenko confirmed that Belarus has deployed the Russian-made Iskander mobile ballistic missile system with a range of up to 310 miles. Putin said further cooperation could include the launching of Su-24 warplanes that have been modified to carry tactical nuclear weapons from Belarus.

"It's not a threat to anyone," said Lukashenko, seeking the calm nuclear weapon fears. "We are very concerned about the tensions along the perimeter of the union state [of Russia and Belarus], primarily in the West."

RELATED Russia deploys strategic bombers to launch cruise missiles on Ukraine

Belarus continues to provide land for Russian troops to train as well as launch ballistic missiles into Ukraine. Some believed that Putin would lean on Lukashenko to commit some of his own troops to the Ukrainian invasion, something the Belarusian president has been hesitant to do so far.

Advertisement

In the meantime, Russia and China will start joint military operations near Japan in the East China Sea. The exercise will include Russia's Pacific Fleet flagship missile cruiser Varyag, a frigate and two corvettes.

China's People's Liberation Army Navy will send two destroyers, two patrol ships, a multipurpose supply ship, and a diesel submarine to the exercises.

RELATED Ukraine military chief warns Russia could renew assault on Kyiv

"The active part of the exercise will include joint missile and artillery firing against air targets, artillery firing against sea targets, and practicing joint anti-submarine actions with the practical use of weapons," the Russian statement said.

RELATED Zelensky calls for Russia to face 'just punishment' in message to U.N. General Assembly

Latest Headlines

Bank of England unveils new British banknotes with portrait of King Charles III
World News // 28 minutes ago
Bank of England unveils new British banknotes with portrait of King Charles III
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- New British banknotes featuring a portrait of King Charles III were unveiled on Monday as the Bank of England offers a sneak peek at the fresh currency before it enters circulation in 2024.
U.S. deploys B-52 bombers, F-22 fighters after North Korea missile launch
World News // 2 hours ago
U.S. deploys B-52 bombers, F-22 fighters after North Korea missile launch
SEOUL, Dec. 20 (UPI) -- The United States and South Korea conducted joint air drills on Tuesday involving American B-52 bombers and F-22 stealth fighters following North Korea's launch of medium-range ballistic missiles, Seoul said.
2nd person injured in London crowd crush dies
World News // 5 hours ago
2nd person injured in London crowd crush dies
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- A second person injured last week in a crowd crush at a London concert venue has died, authorities said.
5 dead, gunman killed in shooting near Toronto
World News // 1 day ago
5 dead, gunman killed in shooting near Toronto
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- Five people died and the suspected gunman was killed, following a shooting that erupted Sunday night at a condo tower in a city just north of Toronto, authorities said.
Dutch PM apologizes for Netherlands' role in slave trade
World News // 9 hours ago
Dutch PM apologizes for Netherlands' role in slave trade
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte apologized Monday, on behalf of the Dutch state, for the Netherlands' role in slavery and the slave trade.
Peru protests: Rail travel reopens with tourists stranded in Machu Picchu
World News // 16 hours ago
Peru protests: Rail travel reopens with tourists stranded in Machu Picchu
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- Peru Rail announced it will resume service to Ollantaytambo station on Monday after all train travel to the ancient Incan site Machu Picchu was shut down almost a week ago.
EU energy ministers decide on natural gas price caps
World News // 18 hours ago
EU energy ministers decide on natural gas price caps
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- The energy minister of the European Union agreed Monday to a cap on natural gas prices after months of negotiations as pressure continued to mount with Russia's continuing war on Ukraine and winter setting in.
Cyril Ramaphosa survives challenge to win ANC re-election in South Africa
World News // 21 hours ago
Cyril Ramaphosa survives challenge to win ANC re-election in South Africa
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- South African President Cyril Ramaphosa was re-elected leader of the African National Congress on Monday despite a scandal, almost assuring him a second term to lead the country in national elections in 2024.
Coal remains largest source of carbon dioxide emissions, IEA says
World News // 22 hours ago
Coal remains largest source of carbon dioxide emissions, IEA says
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- Coal usage globally is expected to set a record this year, the Paris-based International Energy Agency finds.
Meta accused of violating EU antitrust laws over Facebook Marketplace
World News // 22 hours ago
Meta accused of violating EU antitrust laws over Facebook Marketplace
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- Meta has been accused of violating antitrust laws in the European Union over its Facebook Marketplace platform.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Arizona judge dismisses most of Kari Lake's election lawsuit
Arizona judge dismisses most of Kari Lake's election lawsuit
In executive summary, Jan. 6 committee alleges Ivanka Trump not 'forthcoming'
In executive summary, Jan. 6 committee alleges Ivanka Trump not 'forthcoming'
Jan. 6 panel recommends 4 criminal charges against Donald Trump
Jan. 6 panel recommends 4 criminal charges against Donald Trump
Gasoline prices continue to decline, but floor is in sight
Gasoline prices continue to decline, but floor is in sight
Russia hits Kyiv with barrage of drones as Putin set to visit Belarus
Russia hits Kyiv with barrage of drones as Putin set to visit Belarus
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement