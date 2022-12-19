Trending
Dec. 19, 2022 / 10:14 AM

Meta accused of violating EU antitrust laws over Facebook Marketplace

By Adam Schrader
The European Union accused Meta of violating the bloc's antitrust laws through its Facebook Marketplace platform. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/be81e89c2c43867bc94a6cbc4f2d4c68/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- Meta has been accused of violating antitrust laws in the European Union over its Facebook Marketplace platform.

The European Commission said in a statement Monday that Meta, Facebook's parent company, had distorted competition in the markets for online classified advertisement.

The EU in June 2021 opened a probe into whether the company violated Article 102 of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union and the announcement Monday serves as a formal step in the bloc's investigation.

If Facebook is found to have violated EU laws during the probe, the bloc could fine the company up to 10% of its annual worldwide turnover. According to Forbes, the company's revenue in 2022 was nearly $118 billion.

"The Commission takes issue with Meta tying its online classified ads service, Facebook Marketplace, to its personal social network, Facebook," the statement reads.

"The Commission is also concerned that Meta is imposing unfair trading conditions on Facebook Marketplace's competitors for its own benefit."

Facebook Marketplace is a feature on the Facebook platform that allows users to buy and sell goods.

Investigators with the EU said that all Facebook users have access to Facebook Marketplace "whether they want it or not" which gives the social media company a "substantial distribution advantage."

"The claims made by the European Commission are without foundation," Tim Lamb, head of EMEA competition at Meta, told Politico.

"We will continue to work with regulatory authorities to demonstrate that our product innovation is pro-consumer and pro-competitive."

Coal remains largest source of carbon dioxide emissions, IEA says
World News // 44 minutes ago
Coal remains largest source of carbon dioxide emissions, IEA says
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- Coal usage globally is expected to set a record this year, the Paris-based International Energy Agency finds.
High Court says Britain's Rwanda deportation plan legal
World News // 1 hour ago
High Court says Britain's Rwanda deportation plan legal
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- The British High Court ruled Monday that Rishi Sunak's government can move forward with a controversial plan of sending refugees on a one-way trip to the central African country of Rwanda.
COP15 nations reach historic deal to protect environment
World News // 2 hours ago
COP15 nations reach historic deal to protect environment
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- Nearly 200 countries reached a landmark agreement at the COP15 biodiversity summit -- signing off on a unified plan for the world to protect nature, endangered species and other critical resources for the next decade.
Russia hits Kyiv with barrage of drones as Putin set to visit Belarus
World News // 3 hours ago
Russia hits Kyiv with barrage of drones as Putin set to visit Belarus
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- The Ukrainian military blamed Russia for a wave of attack drones that filled the skies of Kyiv early Monday with at least one damaging a key infrastructure facility.
Search underway for 31 sailors after Thai navy ship capsizes
World News // 6 hours ago
Search underway for 31 sailors after Thai navy ship capsizes
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- Responders were searching waters in the Gulf of Thailand on Monday for dozens of navy sailors still missing after their warship sank overnight, officials said.
5 killed, including gunman, in shooting near Toronto
World News // 8 hours ago
5 killed, including gunman, in shooting near Toronto
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- Five people were killed, including the suspected gunman, following a shooting that erupted Sunday night at a condo tower in a city just north of Toronto, authorities said.
Woman injured in London crowd crush dies; two others remain in critical condition
World News // 9 hours ago
Woman injured in London crowd crush dies; two others remain in critical condition
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- A woman has died and two others remain in critical condition after being injured last week in a crowd crush at a London concert, authorities said.
North Korea conducts 'final-stage test' for spy satellite
World News // 10 hours ago
North Korea conducts 'final-stage test' for spy satellite
SEOUL, Dec. 18 (UPI) -- North Korea conducted an "important final-stage test" for a reconnaissance satellite that it aims to complete by April, state media reported on Monday.
Violent protests shut down Peru, leave tourists stranded
World News // 16 hours ago
Violent protests shut down Peru, leave tourists stranded
Dec. 18 (UPI) -- Protesters have shut down critical travel in Peru in a continuation of violent protests over the ouster of former President Pedro Castillo.
Heat restored in Kyiv after Russian bombardment two days ago
World News // 22 hours ago
Heat restored in Kyiv after Russian bombardment two days ago
Dec. 18 (UPI) -- Two days after Russian shelling crippled critical infrastructure in Ukraine's capital city, mayor Vitali Klitschko said.
