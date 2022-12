The HTMS Sukhothai corvette sank early Monday off the coast of central Thailand with 106 people on board. Photo courtesy of Royal Thai Navy/ Twitter

Dec. 19 (UPI) -- Responders were searching waters in the Gulf of Thailand on Monday for dozens of navy sailors still missing after their warship sank overnight, officials said. The HTMS Sukhothai corvette sank about 20 miles off the coast of Bang Saphan district, central Thailand, early Monday. Advertisement

Thai navy Officials said in a statement that strong winds on Sunday evening caused the vessel to take on sea water through a side exhaust pipe that caused a power outage, which resulted in an inability to control the ship and for more water to enter the vessel through its hull.

During the ordeal, the Royal Thai Navy published dramatic video taken from the vessel as it tilted toward the ocean.

Military resources despatched to aid the ship were unable to assist with pumping water from the HTMS Sukhothai due to strong waves, and the beleaguered vessel sank at about 12:12 a.m. Monday, sparking a rescue mission for the 106 people on board.

As of noon Monday, 75 people have been rescued, but a search mission continues for 31 others, the Royal Thai Navy said via Twitter.

At least 11 troops rescued were transported to a local hospital in Bang Saphan while 40 have been taken to a shelter center.

Advertisement

Local news reports the last time a Thai navy vessel sank was in 1945 during WWII when a U.S. submarine torpedoed the HTMS Samui, killing 31 people.