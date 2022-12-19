Trending
Dec. 19, 2022 / 11:01 AM

Cyril Ramaphosa survives challenge to win ANC re-election in South Africa

By Clyde Hughes
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa chats at Vice President Kamala Harris's Official Residence in Washington, D.C., on September 16. He won re-election to lead the African National Congress on Monday. File Photo by Chris Kleponis/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/5e00096d64ac45ff38f3a00e7448304f/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- South African President Cyril Ramaphosa was re-elected leader of the African National Congress on Monday despite a scandal, almost assuring him a second term to lead the country in national elections in 2024.

Ramaphosa had faced a stiff challenge from the country's former health minister Zweli Mkhize in the fractionalized party. Ramaphosa, though, captured 2,476 votes, enough to beat out Mkhize, who captured 1,897 in ANC party voting.

Ramaphosa survived possible impeachment after being accused of holding undeclared foreign currency, tax evasion and misuse of state resources after hundreds of thousands of foreign money was found stuffed in a sofa on his private farm. The case, though, is ongoing.

The country's president since 2018, Ramaphosa said the money was from buffalo sales on his property but a report said the buffalo remained on his farm. He said the report was flawed and inaccurate.

Mkhize faced his own headwinds after officials put him on special leave last year over allegations that COVID-19 pandemic funds were improperly diverted for his personal gain. He has fought the charges.

While the ANC is expected to lose in the majority in the upcoming national elections, Ramaphosa is still expected to be the top choice in any coalition government.

"There are multiple crisis points, including a very extreme energy crisis," Richard Calland, a professor at the University of Cape Town, told The New York Times.

"He needs to convert this victory into action in government. There needs to be a cabinet reshuffle in the new year and a more decisive approach to the strategic dilemmas of government."

