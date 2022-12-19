Advertisement
Dec. 19, 2022 / 2:00 AM

Woman injured in London crowd crush dies; two others remain in critical condition

By Darryl Coote

Dec. 19 (UPI) -- A woman has died and two others remain in critical condition after being injured last week in a crowd crush at a London concert, authorities said.

London's Metropolitan Police Service said in a statement that Rebecca Ikumelo, 33, of Newham, which is east of London, died Saturday morning at hospital while two other women aged 21 and 23 remain in critical condition.

Ikumelo was described by her family as a mother of two "who loved working with kids."

"She was well respected in the family for her care, kindness and love," her family said in a statement shared by police.

At least eight people, four critically, were hospitalized Thursday night after sustaining injuries in a crowd crush at the O2 Academy Brixton venue in London.

Police said they were notified of the incident at around 9 p.m., stating the crowd crush was the result of a group of people attempting to surge past security to gain entry to the concert by Afro-pop singer Asake.

Chief Superintendent Colin Wingrove said an urgent investigation is under way, and that he assures Ikumelo's friends and family that it will continue for as long as necessary.

"We are determined, along with our partners, to do everything we can to establish exactly what happened on Thursday night," he said Saturday in a statement. "My thoughts and deepest sympathies remain with Rebecca's family and all of those affected."

Police have created a webpage where they are asking the public to submit photos and videos of the incident in order to piece together exactly what caused the crowd crush.

It is believed that some 4,000 people were at the event.

Asake and the venue both separately issued statements of condolences following the announcement that Ikumelo had died.

"I am overwhelmed with grief and could never have imagined anything like this happening," the 27-year-old musician said via Twitter. "My team and I are still awaiting the full debrief back from the venue management and the police to determine what exactly led to all the disruption caused and ultimately to Rebecca's passing."

Asake said he has spoken with Ikumelo's family.

"Let us please keep her family in our prayers," he said.

The incident in London comes after 158 people were killed during a Halloween crowd crush in Seoul's popular nightlife district of Itaewon on Oct. 29.

