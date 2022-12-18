Heat restored in Kyiv after Russian bombardment two days ago

A tractor works on dissenting of apartment blocks, destroyed by Russian airstrike in March in Borobyanka town, Kyiv region, Ukraine, on Wednesday. Photo By Oleg Petrasyuk/EPA-EFE

Dec. 18 (UPI) -- Two days after Russian shelling crippled critical infrastructure in Ukraine's capital city, mayor Vitali Klitschko said. Russia unleashed an estimated 70 missiles on Friday, targeting Kyiv's water and energy supply. Kyiv experienced temperatures below freezing throughout the weekend. Klitschko said "all services" are being restored on Sunday, specifically the city's heating supply system. Advertisement

"All heat supply sources are operating normally," Klitschko said in a post on the messaging platformTelegram. He continued that individual buildings will be serviced throughout the day where issues persist.

Beyond Kyiv, Ukranians continue to bear the winter cold without access to heat and electricity. Some 600,000 people in the region of Kyiv Oblast are still without power. More than 400 service centers have been opened up for people to find respite, charging electronic devices and warming up.

Friday's shelling killed at least one person and wounded eight more, according to Gov. Vyacheslav Gladkov.

"One person died. It is known that the man came to us from Tambov and worked as a contractor on the construction of a poultry farm," Gladkov said on Telegram. "I express my condolences to the families and friends of the deceased."

Since Russia began targeting Ukraine's infrastructure in October, it has launched about 1,000 missiles and Iranian drones.

Russian President Vladimir Putin continues to consider more large attacks on Ukraine, meeting with generals on Friday. Gen. Valerii Zaluzhnyi, the leader of Ukraine's military, told the Economist that he believes Russia will add about 200,000 new troops in Ukraine early in 2023.

Zaluzhnyi expects the brunt of the deployment will be targeted toward Kyiv.

"I have no doubt they will have another go at Kyiv," he added. "I know how many combat units I have right now, how many combat units I have to create by the end of the year - and, most importantly, not to touch them in any way now. No matter how hard it is."

