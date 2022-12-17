Advertisement
World News
Dec. 17, 2022 / 3:07 PM

Death toll rises to 22 in Peru amid growing political protests

By Simon Druker
1/2
The death toll from ongoing political protests in Peru climbed to 22 on Friday while the country’s new caretaker president Dina Boluarte (R) refused calls to resign. Photo by Paolo Aguilar/EPA-EFE
The death toll from ongoing political protests in Peru climbed to 22 on Friday while the country’s new caretaker president Dina Boluarte (R) refused calls to resign. Photo by Paolo Aguilar/EPA-EFE

Dec. 17 (UPI) -- The death toll from ongoing political protests in Peru has climbed to 22, officials said, as the country's newly installed caretaker president, Dina Boluarte, refused calls to resign.

Two demonstrators died after clashing with police in central Peru on Friday, bringing the death toll to 22 amid widespread protests, authorities said.

Advertisement

Boluarte refused calls to resign, saying such a move will not stop the violence. The president said she would travel to protest-stricken areas and speak directly with demonstrators.

The violence led two of Boluarte's ministers to resign on Friday. Education minister Patricia Correa and culture minister Jair Perez announced their resignations on Twitter. Both cited the escalating death count as the reason why.

RELATED Seven dead as Peruvians protest ouster of former president Castillo

Protests began earlier this month after the ouster of former President Pedro Castillo.

Peru's Supreme Court ordered Castillo to be held in pretrial detention for 18 months.

The 53-year-old former school teacher was impeached and arrested hours after he tried to dissolve Peru's congress, triggering deadly national protests. Dozens of people have been injured so far, in addition to the 22 fatalities.

RELATED Peru airport closes as two killed during protests over presidential impeachment

An airport in southern Peru was closed after CORPAC, the country's aviation agency, said the airport has faced vandalism and fires since Saturday afternoon.

Advertisement

Castillo maintains he did not "commit the crime of conspiracy or rebellion." He originally took office in June 2021. Boluarte was sworn into office as a caretaker immediately after Castillo was impeached.

Protestors are demanding that Bolurarte's government close Congress and move up the next general election.

RELATED Former Peru President Pedro Castillo jailed for 18 months in pretrial detention

A Friday vote in Peru's legislature that would have moved the election up to 2023, however, fell short of the necessary two-thirds required to pass. The election is still slated to take place in 2026, when Castillo's five-year term ends.

Police along with the Peruvian armed forces issued a joint public statement Wednesday saying they would abide by the constitution, calling Castillo's effort to dissolve Congress an attempted coup.

Latest Headlines

Leo Varadkar elected Irish Taoiseach for second time
World News // 1 hour ago
Leo Varadkar elected Irish Taoiseach for second time
Dec. 17 (UPI) -- Leo Varadkar on Saturday was elected as Taoiseach, or the prime minister the Irish government, for a second time, gaining power as part of a coalition arrangement.
Japan makes military build-up, shedding World War II limitations
World News // 1 day ago
Japan makes military build-up, shedding World War II limitations
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Japan on Friday enshrined military changes in three security documents, including a controversial counterstrike capability that opponents say is unconstitutional.
4 critically injured after crush incident at London concert
World News // 1 day ago
4 critically injured after crush incident at London concert
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Eight people were taken to a hospital, including four in critical condition, after people tried to force their way into the O2 Academy Brixton concert venue in London, where Nigerian singer Asake was performing.
Missing U.S. student Ken DeLand found in Spain
World News // 1 day ago
Missing U.S. student Ken DeLand found in Spain
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- A U.S. student who went missing last month while studying abroad in France was found alive in Spain, his family and officials said Friday.
Korean firms team up to build autonomous outdoor robots
World News // 1 day ago
Korean firms team up to build autonomous outdoor robots
SEOUL, Dec. 16 (UPI) -- South Korea's telecom giant KT announced Friday it is partnering with a local robotics company, Neubility, to create autonomous mobile robots.
10 die in French apartment building fire, including 5 children
World News // 1 day ago
10 die in French apartment building fire, including 5 children
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- A Vaulx-en-Velin, France, apartment building fire Friday killed at least 10 people, including five children. Sixty-five fire trucks and 170 firefighters responded at 3:25 a.m. and had the fire extinguished by 6:30 a.m.
Russia deploys strategic bombers to launch cruise missiles on Ukraine
World News // 1 day ago
Russia deploys strategic bombers to launch cruise missiles on Ukraine
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- The Ukrainian military said at least 76 missiles were fired at Ukraine on Friday and that 60 were intercepted.
Former Peru President Pedro Castillo jailed for 18 months in pretrial detention
World News // 1 day ago
Former Peru President Pedro Castillo jailed for 18 months in pretrial detention
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Peru's Supreme Court has ordered Former Peru President Pedro Castillo held in pretrial detention for 18 months. Castillo was impeached and arrested hours after he tried to dissolve Peru's congress, triggering protests.
Russia's central bank holds rate steady at 7.5%
World News // 1 day ago
Russia's central bank holds rate steady at 7.5%
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Russia's central bank on Friday moved to hold its key interest rate steady at 7.5% per year.
EU signs aid deal for Ukraine schools, imposes new sanctions on Russia
World News // 1 day ago
EU signs aid deal for Ukraine schools, imposes new sanctions on Russia
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- The European Union and Ukraine have signed a $121,855,000 support package for reconstruction of schools damaged by Russia's war on Ukraine. The EU. has also imposed further sanctions against Russia.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Tenn. man facing Jan. 6 charges accused of plotting to kill investigators
Tenn. man facing Jan. 6 charges accused of plotting to kill investigators
Japan makes military build-up, shedding World War II limitations
Japan makes military build-up, shedding World War II limitations
Northeast blanketed by snow, freezing rain and high winds
Northeast blanketed by snow, freezing rain and high winds
Jan. 6 rioter who chased Eugene Goodman gets 5 years in prison
Jan. 6 rioter who chased Eugene Goodman gets 5 years in prison
Two teens killed outside Chicago high school
Two teens killed outside Chicago high school
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement