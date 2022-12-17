Advertisement
World News
Dec. 17, 2022 / 4:56 PM

German police recover 31 items stolen in 2019 Dresden museum heist

By Patrick Hilsman
German police said Saturday they have recovered 31 items stolen from the famed Green Vault at the Dresden Castle Museum in 2019, Three suspects were arrested in a 2020 raid shown here. File Photo by Filip Singer/EPA-EFE
German police said Saturday they have recovered 31 items stolen from the famed Green Vault at the Dresden Castle Museum in 2019, Three suspects were arrested in a 2020 raid shown here. File Photo by Filip Singer/EPA-EFE

Dec. 17 (UPI) -- German police said Saturday they have recovered 31 objects stolen from the famed Green Vault at the Dresden Castle Museum in a daring heist staged three years ago.

The dozens of items, representing a "significant part" of the stolen loot, were recovered in Berlin via negotiations with lawyers representing six suspects accused of stealing them in 2019, Saxony Police said in statement.

Advertisement

The stolen objects, which include diamond-encrusted items, are estimated to be worth $120 million. They were part of a collection created in 1793 by Augustus the Strong, the ruler of Saxony.

"The valuable works of art from the Green Vault are part of our country's cultural heritage," Saxony Prime Minister Michael Kretschmer said in a Twitter post. "Only through the determined and professional work of the police and public prosecutors could the perpetrators be identified, arrested and the crime solved."

RELATED German police arrest 3 for 2019 museum heist that netted $1B in jewels

The 2019 heist involved several masked men breaking into the museum after disabling a circuit breaker. The robbers then smashed a display case and recovered the jewels with fishing wire before fleeing the scene in an Audi, which was later discovered on fire in an underground parking garage.

Advertisement

German authorities formed a special commission to investigate the heist. Dresden police announced the arrests of three of the suspects in 2020.

Some of the items, including the revered Dresden White Diamond, are still missing. The recovered items will be examined by experts from the Dresden State Art Collections to confirm that they are authentic.

RELATED Thieves nab 'priceless' diamond collections at Germany museum

Six men accused of involvement in the heist went on trial in Dresden in January.

RELATED Man pleads guilty to stealing Bitcoin worth billions from dark web market Silk Road

Latest Headlines

Germany, seeking to break Russian dependence, opens 1st LNG terminal
World News // 1 hour ago
Germany, seeking to break Russian dependence, opens 1st LNG terminal
Dec. 17 (UPI) -- The first German floating terminal for liquefied natural gas opened on Saturday in Wihelmshaven as the country seeks to replace Russian gas before the winter.
Pope Francis approves beatification for Polish family who saved Jews
World News // 2 hours ago
Pope Francis approves beatification for Polish family who saved Jews
Dec. 17 (UPI) -- Pope Francis signed a decree on Saturday to approve the beatification of Józef and Wiktoria Ulma and their children. The Ulma family were killed by Nazi forces for hiding Jews in 1944.
Ukraine receives U.S. gear to repair energy infrastructure as attacks continue
World News // 2 hours ago
Ukraine receives U.S. gear to repair energy infrastructure as attacks continue
Dec. 17 (UPI) -- Ukraine announced Saturday it has received an initial shipment of equipment from the U.S. government intended to help restore infrastructure damaged by ongoing Russian attacks.
Death toll rises to 22 in Peru amid growing political protests
World News // 3 hours ago
Death toll rises to 22 in Peru amid growing political protests
Dec. 17 (UPI) -- The death toll from ongoing political protests in Peru has climbed to 22, officials said, as the country's newly installed caretaker president, Dina Boluarte, refused to resign.
Leo Varadkar elected Irish Taoiseach for second time
World News // 4 hours ago
Leo Varadkar elected Irish Taoiseach for second time
Dec. 17 (UPI) -- Leo Varadkar on Saturday was elected as Taoiseach, or the prime minister the Irish government, for a second time, gaining power as part of a coalition arrangement.
Japan makes military build-up, shedding World War II limitations
World News // 1 day ago
Japan makes military build-up, shedding World War II limitations
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Japan on Friday enshrined military changes in three security documents, including a controversial counterstrike capability that opponents say is unconstitutional.
4 critically injured after crush incident at London concert
World News // 1 day ago
4 critically injured after crush incident at London concert
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Eight people were taken to a hospital, including four in critical condition, after people tried to force their way into the O2 Academy Brixton concert venue in London, where Nigerian singer Asake was performing.
Missing U.S. student Ken DeLand found in Spain
World News // 1 day ago
Missing U.S. student Ken DeLand found in Spain
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- A U.S. student who went missing last month while studying abroad in France was found alive in Spain, his family and officials said Friday.
Korean firms team up to build autonomous outdoor robots
World News // 1 day ago
Korean firms team up to build autonomous outdoor robots
SEOUL, Dec. 16 (UPI) -- South Korea's telecom giant KT announced Friday it is partnering with a local robotics company, Neubility, to create autonomous mobile robots.
10 die in French apartment building fire, including 5 children
World News // 1 day ago
10 die in French apartment building fire, including 5 children
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- A Vaulx-en-Velin, France, apartment building fire Friday killed at least 10 people, including five children. Sixty-five fire trucks and 170 firefighters responded at 3:25 a.m. and had the fire extinguished by 6:30 a.m.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Tenn. man facing Jan. 6 charges accused of plotting to kill investigators
Tenn. man facing Jan. 6 charges accused of plotting to kill investigators
5.4 magnitude earthquake rocks west Texas just weeks after similar jolt
5.4 magnitude earthquake rocks west Texas just weeks after similar jolt
Father of Illinois parade shooting suspect charged as accessory
Father of Illinois parade shooting suspect charged as accessory
Two teens killed outside Chicago high school
Two teens killed outside Chicago high school
Northeast blanketed by snow, freezing rain and high winds
Northeast blanketed by snow, freezing rain and high winds
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement