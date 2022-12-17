Advertisement
World News
Dec. 17, 2022 / 3:18 PM

Ukraine receives U.S. gear to repair energy infrastructure as attacks continue

By Matt Bernardini
Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov announced Ukraine has received the first shipment of equipment from the United States to repair its energy grid. File Photo by Gokhan Mert/ UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/b4bbf35393a6e938e158d08abd6c7760/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov announced Ukraine has received the first shipment of equipment from the United States to repair its energy grid. File Photo by Gokhan Mert/ UPI | License Photo

Dec. 17 (UPI) -- Ukraine announced Saturday it has received an initial shipment of equipment from the U.S. government intended to help restore infrastructure damaged by ongoing Russian attacks.

Ukraine has already received the first shipment of vital equipment from the U.S. Department of Energy, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said in a Facebook post.

Advertisement

"This shipment is part of the $53 million aid announced by American partners last month," he added.

Secretary of State Anthony Blinken announced the approval of the package last month in Bucharest. The $53 million in aid will help Ukraine acquire equipment to repair and upgrade its energy grid in the face of continuing strikes on the grid by Russian forces as winter takes hold.

The announcement came as NATO leaders gathered in a show of solidarity for Ukraine against the ongoing Russian invasion and other nations pledged to help repair the country's infrastructure and provide additional military aid.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said Russian attacks have damaged about 40% of the country's civilian infrastructure, plunging the nation into an energy crisis right at the arrival of the winter season.

Advertisement

On Friday, Russia launched 98 missiles in one of its fiercest attacks yet on Ukraine's infrastructure, killing five and injuring 22, presidential aide Kyrylo Tymoshenko posted on Telegram.

Ukraine's defense forces repelled Russian attacks on more than 20 settlements in the eastern Luhansk and Donetsk regions, the country's military general staff said.

Russia attacks Kyiv, Ukraine with kamikaze drone strike

Firefighters conduct work while smoke rises from a building after it was attacked by Russian drones in Kyiv, Ukraine, on October 17, 2022. Photo by Vladyslav Musiienko/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Russia deploys strategic bombers to launch cruise missiles on Ukraine Ukraine military chief warns Russia could renew assault on Kyiv Europe may have enough natural gas for frigid winter

Latest Headlines

Germany, seeking to break Russian dependence, opens 1st LNG terminal
World News // 27 minutes ago
Germany, seeking to break Russian dependence, opens 1st LNG terminal
Dec. 17 (UPI) -- The first German floating terminal for liquefied natural gas opened on Saturday in Wihelmshaven as the country seeks to replace Russian gas before the winter.
Pope Francis approves beatification for Polish family who saved Jews
World News // 45 minutes ago
Pope Francis approves beatification for Polish family who saved Jews
Dec. 17 (UPI) -- Pope Francis signed a decree on Saturday to approve the beatification of Józef and Wiktoria Ulma and their children. The Ulma family were killed by Nazi forces for hiding Jews in 1944.
Death toll rises to 22 in Peru amid growing political protests
World News // 1 hour ago
Death toll rises to 22 in Peru amid growing political protests
Dec. 17 (UPI) -- The death toll from ongoing political protests in Peru has climbed to 22, officials said, as the country's newly installed caretaker president, Dina Boluarte, refused to resign.
Leo Varadkar elected Irish Taoiseach for second time
World News // 2 hours ago
Leo Varadkar elected Irish Taoiseach for second time
Dec. 17 (UPI) -- Leo Varadkar on Saturday was elected as Taoiseach, or the prime minister the Irish government, for a second time, gaining power as part of a coalition arrangement.
Japan makes military build-up, shedding World War II limitations
World News // 1 day ago
Japan makes military build-up, shedding World War II limitations
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Japan on Friday enshrined military changes in three security documents, including a controversial counterstrike capability that opponents say is unconstitutional.
4 critically injured after crush incident at London concert
World News // 1 day ago
4 critically injured after crush incident at London concert
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Eight people were taken to a hospital, including four in critical condition, after people tried to force their way into the O2 Academy Brixton concert venue in London, where Nigerian singer Asake was performing.
Missing U.S. student Ken DeLand found in Spain
World News // 1 day ago
Missing U.S. student Ken DeLand found in Spain
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- A U.S. student who went missing last month while studying abroad in France was found alive in Spain, his family and officials said Friday.
Korean firms team up to build autonomous outdoor robots
World News // 1 day ago
Korean firms team up to build autonomous outdoor robots
SEOUL, Dec. 16 (UPI) -- South Korea's telecom giant KT announced Friday it is partnering with a local robotics company, Neubility, to create autonomous mobile robots.
10 die in French apartment building fire, including 5 children
World News // 1 day ago
10 die in French apartment building fire, including 5 children
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- A Vaulx-en-Velin, France, apartment building fire Friday killed at least 10 people, including five children. Sixty-five fire trucks and 170 firefighters responded at 3:25 a.m. and had the fire extinguished by 6:30 a.m.
Russia deploys strategic bombers to launch cruise missiles on Ukraine
World News // 1 day ago
Russia deploys strategic bombers to launch cruise missiles on Ukraine
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- The Ukrainian military said at least 76 missiles were fired at Ukraine on Friday and that 60 were intercepted.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Tenn. man facing Jan. 6 charges accused of plotting to kill investigators
Tenn. man facing Jan. 6 charges accused of plotting to kill investigators
5.4 magnitude earthquake rocks west Texas just weeks after similar jolt
5.4 magnitude earthquake rocks west Texas just weeks after similar jolt
Northeast blanketed by snow, freezing rain and high winds
Northeast blanketed by snow, freezing rain and high winds
Father of Illinois parade shooting suspect charged as accessory
Father of Illinois parade shooting suspect charged as accessory
Two teens killed outside Chicago high school
Two teens killed outside Chicago high school
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement