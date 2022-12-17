Ukraine receives U.S. gear to repair energy infrastructure as attacks continue

Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov announced Ukraine has received the first shipment of equipment from the United States to repair its energy grid. File Photo by Gokhan Mert/ UPI | License Photo

Dec. 17 (UPI) -- Ukraine announced Saturday it has received an initial shipment of equipment from the U.S. government intended to help restore infrastructure damaged by ongoing Russian attacks. Ukraine has already received the first shipment of vital equipment from the U.S. Department of Energy, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said in a Facebook post. Advertisement

"This shipment is part of the $53 million aid announced by American partners last month," he added.

Secretary of State Anthony Blinken announced the approval of the package last month in Bucharest. The $53 million in aid will help Ukraine acquire equipment to repair and upgrade its energy grid in the face of continuing strikes on the grid by Russian forces as winter takes hold.

The announcement came as NATO leaders gathered in a show of solidarity for Ukraine against the ongoing Russian invasion and other nations pledged to help repair the country's infrastructure and provide additional military aid.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said Russian attacks have damaged about 40% of the country's civilian infrastructure, plunging the nation into an energy crisis right at the arrival of the winter season.

On Friday, Russia launched 98 missiles in one of its fiercest attacks yet on Ukraine's infrastructure, killing five and injuring 22, presidential aide Kyrylo Tymoshenko posted on Telegram.

Ukraine's defense forces repelled Russian attacks on more than 20 settlements in the eastern Luhansk and Donetsk regions, the country's military general staff said.

