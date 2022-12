Four people were in critical condition following an incident where people tried to force their way into the O2 Academy Brixton concert venue. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Eight people were taken to a hospital, including four in critical condition, after people tried to force their way past security at the O2 Academy Brixton concert venue in London, where Nigerian singer Asake was performing. Police officers responded to the venue in Brixton, a district in south London, at about 9:35 p.m. local time Thursday on reports that a large number of people were trying to force their way into the venue, Metropolitan Police said in a news release Friday. Advertisement

Officers reported injuries believed to have been caused by crushing. Eight people were taken by ambulance, including four in critical condition, and two others were treated at the scene.

"A police investigation has been launched, and it will be as thorough and as forensic as necessary to establish exactly what happened last night," Metropolitan Police Commander Abe Adelekan said in a statement. "The scene will be examined by specialist officers, CCTV will be viewed, every witness we can make contact with will be spoken to and all other lines of enquiry will be followed."

Video posted to social media shows people trying to force their way through security at the venue.

Prior to the event Asake implored fans not to try to enter the venue without tickets in a post to Twitter. The concert had to be cut short due to the injuries.

"My heart is with those who were injured last night and caused any form of discomfort. I pray you get well soonest. I am also in the process of reaching out to individuals," Asake said in an Instagram post following the incident.