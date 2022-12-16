Trending
Advertisement
World News
Dec. 16, 2022 / 10:00 AM

EU signs aid deal for Ukraine schools, imposes new sanctions on Russia

By Doug Cunningham
1/5
The European Union Friday signed a new $121,855,000 aid package with Ukraine to rebuild war-damaged schools as the EU also imposed new sanctions on Russia. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Russia's attacks against civilian infrastructure are deliberate crimes against millions of innocent people. Photo by German Chancellor Press Office/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/c28cc9531eb5864156d0ebc67be5a5c7/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
The European Union Friday signed a new $121,855,000 aid package with Ukraine to rebuild war-damaged schools as the EU also imposed new sanctions on Russia. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Russia's attacks against civilian infrastructure are deliberate crimes against millions of innocent people. Photo by German Chancellor Press Office/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 16 (UPI) -- The European Union and Ukraine have signed a $121,855,000 support package for reconstruction of schools damaged by Russia's war on Ukraine. The EU has also imposed further sanctions against nearly 200 Russians and Russian entities.

In addition, the EU is launching a solidarity campaign for donating school buses to Ukraine.

Advertisement

"Russia's targeted attacks against civilian infrastructure, especially as winter grips the country, are a deliberate crime against millions of innocent people," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in a statement. "And they are a gross violation of international law. The EU's top priority is to bring back as soon as possible Ukrainian children back to school."

She said by early 2023 the EU will deliver school buses to Ukraine to support the rehabilitation of schools "damaged and destroyed by Russia's brutal war."

RELATED Ukraine central bank limits withdrawals, suspends markets after Russian invasion

The aid package includes money for humanitarian aid, with portions of the money channeled through the United Nations Office for Project Services and the U.N. Development Program.

"I am grateful to the European Commission, and President Ursula von der Leyen in particular, for supporting the restoration of Ukrainian schools," Ukraine's first lady, Olena Zelenska, said in a statement. "Today, less than a third of children in Ukraine have possibility to regularly attend a school. The rest have to study online or in a hybrid format. Due to constant shelling and blackouts, it becomes increasingly difficult."

Advertisement

The European Commission will work with the Ukrainian government and the Olena Zelenska Foundation to coordinate and deliver the aid.

RELATED Report: Ukrainian rebuilding, recovery would cost $349B

The new EU sanctions against Russia include the Russian Armed Forces, individual officers, defense industrial companies, members of the Russian State Duma and Federation Council and others.

"This list covers key figures involved in Russia's brutal and deliberate missile strikes against civilians, in the kidnapping of Ukrainian children to Russia, and in the theft of Ukrainian agricultural products," the European Commission said in a statement.

The sanctions include "severe export restrictions" on 168 Russian entities closely linked the military-industrial complex. Three more Russian banks were also sanctioned, including a full transaction ban on the Russian Development Bank.

RELATED EU agrees on new sanctions against Russia

Latest Headlines

Russia's central bank holds rate steady at 7.5%
World News // 8 minutes ago
Russia's central bank holds rate steady at 7.5%
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Russia's central bank on Friday moved to hold its key interest rate steady at 7.5% per year.
Berlin aquarium bursts, spilling 264,000 gallons of water
World News // 1 hour ago
Berlin aquarium bursts, spilling 264,000 gallons of water
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Berlin's Aquadom -- a giant aquarium with 1,500 tropical fish -- burst early Friday morning, spilling over 264,000 gallons of water that flooded the Radisson Blu hotel and surrounding streets.
North Korea tests solid-fuel engine for 'new-type strategic weapon'
World News // 8 hours ago
North Korea tests solid-fuel engine for 'new-type strategic weapon'
SEOUL, Dec. 16 (UPI) -- North Korea completed a test of a "high-thrust solid-fuel motor," state media reported Friday, a move that could signal a major step forward in the isolated state's intercontinental ballistic missile capabilities.
Research finds TikTok shows new users harmful content quickly
World News // 14 hours ago
Research finds TikTok shows new users harmful content quickly
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- The popular social media app TikTok feeds harmful content to a mostly teenage audience within the first half hour of using it, a new report finds.
Nurses in Britain strike for better wages
World News // 18 hours ago
Nurses in Britain strike for better wages
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Nurses across Britain have gone on strike. The collective action is the largest in the history of Britain's National Health Service. While some services are expected to be affected, critical care will continue.
European Prosecutor calls for two MEPs to have immunity lifted amid bribery scandal
World News // 20 hours ago
European Prosecutor calls for two MEPs to have immunity lifted amid bribery scandal
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- The European Public Prosecutor's Office has requested that two members of the European Parliament have their immunity lifted.
European Central Bank, Bank of England raise key interest rates
World News // 1 day ago
European Central Bank, Bank of England raise key interest rates
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- The European Central Bank Thursday raised its three key interest rates by half a percent and said it expects to raise them further based on "substantial upward revision" to the inflation outlook.
Thailand princess hospitalized with heart condition
World News // 23 hours ago
Thailand princess hospitalized with heart condition
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- The eldest daughter of Thailand King Maha Vajiralongkorn remained hospitalized Thursday after falling unconscious from a heart condition the day before while training her dog for a contest, officials said.
Ukraine military chief warns Russia could renew assault on Kyiv
World News // 23 hours ago
Ukraine military chief warns Russia could renew assault on Kyiv
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- The head of Ukraine's armed forces, General Valeriy Zaluzhny, has warned that Russian forces could renew attempts to capture Kyiv. Shelling in Kherson killed two people and knocked out power.
Former tennis champion Boris Becker freed from prison, faces deportation
World News // 23 hours ago
Former tennis champion Boris Becker freed from prison, faces deportation
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Former tennis champion Boris Becker was released from prison Thursday after serving 8 months of a two-and-a-half year sentence for financial fraud in a bankruptcy filing. Becker is expected to be deported from Britain.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ukraine military chief warns Russia could renew assault on Kyiv
Ukraine military chief warns Russia could renew assault on Kyiv
Berlin aquarium bursts, spilling 264,000 gallons of water
Berlin aquarium bursts, spilling 264,000 gallons of water
Former tennis champion Boris Becker freed from prison, faces deportation
Former tennis champion Boris Becker freed from prison, faces deportation
Coast Guard recovers body of woman who fell off cruise ship
Coast Guard recovers body of woman who fell off cruise ship
D.C. Bar counsel calls for Rudy Giuliani to be disbarred
D.C. Bar counsel calls for Rudy Giuliani to be disbarred
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement