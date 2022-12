1/2

Firefighters stand in front Radisson Blu hotel in Berlin after the Aquadom aquarium burst Friday, spilling 264,000 gallons of water and 1,500 tropical fish into the hotel lobby and nearby streets. Photo by Filip Singer/EPA-EFE

Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Berlin's Aquadom -- a giant aquarium with 1,500 tropical fish -- burst early Friday morning, spilling over 264,000 gallons of water that flooded the Radisson Blu hotel and surrounding streets. Berlin police said two people were hurt by glass and the flooding caused "incredible damage." About 100 firefighters responded to the scene. Advertisement

Police tweeted that there is no evidence "of a criminal offense in connection with the incomprehensible and momentous event at the Aquadom."

German Federal Parliament member Sandra Weeser recorded a video of the damaged tank in the hotel lobby and told a local TV station that the bursting tank was like a shockwave and she thought there was a small earthquake and the scene of damage reminded her of a war zone.

Die FDP-Abgeordnete @sandra_weeser war auch im Radisson Blu als der #Fischtank explodiert. Hier ihr Video. Gleich erzählt sie davon live auf @welt pic.twitter.com/JicUaRXSeb— Robin Alexander (@robinalexander_) December 16, 2022

Most of the tropical fish died, according to the Berlin fire brigade.

Paul Maletzki, a guest in the hotel, described being awakened by a loud bang and shaking, followed by seeing water flowing across the lobby. Police escorted Maletzki and other guests out of the hotel.

According to Berlin Mayor Franziska Giffey, the Aquadom bursting was like a tsunami.