Thailand princess hospitalized with heart condition

Dec. 15 (UPI) -- The eldest daughter of Thailand King Maha Vajiralongkorn remained hospitalized Thursday after falling unconscious from a heart condition the day before while training her dog for a contest, officials said.
Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendira Debyavati, 44, was training in the Nakhon Ratchasima province for the Thailand Working Dog Championship by Royal Thai Army 2022 event when she fell ill. Officials confirmed the dog she was training was her own pet in preparation for the event this month.