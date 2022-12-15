Thailand princess hospitalized with heart condition

Thai Princess Bajrakitiyabha attends a royal ceremony to mark Chakri Memorial Day at the King Rama I Monument in Bangkok, Thailand, on April 6, 2019. She has been hospitalized since Wednesday for a heart condition. File Photo by Rungroj Yongrit/EPA-EFE

Dec. 15 (UPI) -- The eldest daughter of Thailand King Maha Vajiralongkorn remained hospitalized Thursday after falling unconscious from a heart condition the day before while training her dog for a contest, officials said. Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendira Debyavati, 44, was training in the Nakhon Ratchasima province for the Thailand Working Dog Championship by Royal Thai Army 2022 event when she fell ill. Officials confirmed the dog she was training was her own pet in preparation for the event this month. Advertisement

The Royal Household Bureau said she suffered from a "heart condition" and was initially treated at Pak Chong Nana Hospital in Nakhon Ratchasima. She was taken via medical helicopter to Chulalongkorn Hospital in Bangkok for additional treatment.

Princess Bajrakitiyabha is believed to be second in line for the throne, after her 17-year-old half-brother Prince Dipangkorn Rasmijoti, though not official.

The princess is trained in law and international relations and has served as Thailand's ambassador to Austria. She is a general and chief of staff in the Royal Security Command of Thailand.

Princess Bajrakitiyabha is the only child from the king's first marriage and is a senior member of the royal family.