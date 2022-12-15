Trending
Advertisement
World News
Dec. 15, 2022 / 3:15 PM

House moves to let Puerto Ricans vote to end territorial status

By Doug Cunningham
1/2
The U.S. House has voted for the first time to approve a bill allowing a binding election for Puerto Rican voters to choose whether to pursue U.S statehood, independence or free association with the U.S. Puerto Rican Gov. Pedro Pierluisi, pictured, supports statehood. <a href="https://scontent-atl3-2.xx.fbcdn.net/v/t39.30808-6/318004115_695154125310287_5923803871823170829_n.jpg?_nc_cat=104&amp;ccb=1-7&amp;_nc_sid=8bfeb9&amp;_nc_ohc=rRHj_76o2YIAX_rOtJ8&amp;_nc_ht=scontent-atl3-2.xx&amp;oh=00_AfCY3Ojq9w8dwny6qpdtqWFKZVOJMwJpYir9AU948BlMmg&amp;oe=639FB824">Photo courtesy of Pedro Pierluisi's Facebook page</a>
The U.S. House has voted for the first time to approve a bill allowing a binding election for Puerto Rican voters to choose whether to pursue U.S statehood, independence or free association with the U.S. Puerto Rican Gov. Pedro Pierluisi, pictured, supports statehood. Photo courtesy of Pedro Pierluisi's Facebook page

Dec. 15 (UPI) -- The U.S. House has approved a bill that would allow Puerto Ricans a binding vote to decide the territory's political status. But it stands little chance of Senate passage.

The bipartisan vote on the Puerto Rico Status Act passed 233-191. Sixteen Republicans joined Democrats in voting yes.

Advertisement

It's the first time the House has backed a binding mechanism for Puerto Ricans to decide whether they want to pave the way to become the 51st U.S. state or to become independent.

The bill was introduced in May. It would give Puerto Ricans the ballot choice of voting for statehood, independence or sovereignty in free association with the United States.

RELATED House lawmakers introduce bill to end Puerto Rico's territorial status

The bill said in part, "In recognition of the inherent limitations of Puerto Rico's territorial status, and the responsibility of the Federal Government to enable the people of the territory to freely express their wishes regarding political status and achieve full self-government, Congress seeks to enable the eligible voters of Puerto Rico to choose a permanent, non-territorial, fully self-governing political status for Puerto Rico and to provide for a transition to and the implementation of said permanent, non-territorial, fully self-governing status."

Advertisement

With just days remaining for the current Congress to act, the Senate would need to pass the measure with at least 60 votes to get this passed into law. That is unlikely.

"The people of Puerto Rico have been excluded from the full promise of American democracy and self-determination that our nation has always championed," bill co-sponsor Rep. Steny Hoyer, D-Md., said during House action on the measure. "We owe it to Puerto Ricans to bring an end to their island's 124-year-old status as a U.S. territory and to grant them control over their island's political future."

RELATED Puerto Rico approves statehood in non-binding referendum

In a non-binding referendum in 2017, 97% of Puerto Ricans voted to seek U.S. statehood over independence or continuation of territorial status.

Latest Headlines

Nurses in Britain strike for better wages
World News // 8 minutes ago
Nurses in Britain strike for better wages
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Nurses across Britain have gone on strike. The collective action is the largest in the history of Britain's National Health Service. While some services are expected to be affected, critical care will continue.
European Prosecutor calls for two MEPs to have immunity lifted amid bribery scandal
World News // 1 hour ago
European Prosecutor calls for two MEPs to have immunity lifted amid bribery scandal
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- The European Public Prosecutor's Office has requested that two members of the European Parliament have their immunity lifted.
European Central Bank, Bank of England raise key interest rates
World News // 6 hours ago
European Central Bank, Bank of England raise key interest rates
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- The European Central Bank Thursday raised its three key interest rates by half a percent and said it expects to raise them further based on "substantial upward revision" to the inflation outlook.
Thailand princess hospitalized with heart condition
World News // 4 hours ago
Thailand princess hospitalized with heart condition
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- The eldest daughter of Thailand King Maha Vajiralongkorn remained hospitalized Thursday after falling unconscious from a heart condition the day before while training her dog for a contest, officials said.
Ukraine military chief warns Russia could renew assault on Kyiv
World News // 4 hours ago
Ukraine military chief warns Russia could renew assault on Kyiv
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- The head of Ukraine's armed forces, General Valeriy Zaluzhny, has warned that Russian forces could renew attempts to capture Kyiv. Shelling in Kherson killed two people and knocked out power.
Former tennis champion Boris Becker freed from prison, faces deportation
World News // 4 hours ago
Former tennis champion Boris Becker freed from prison, faces deportation
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Former tennis champion Boris Becker was released from prison Thursday after serving 8 months of a two-and-a-half year sentence for financial fraud in a bankruptcy filing. Becker is expected to be deported from Britain.
Boy, 14, fatally struck by vehicle in France during World Cup celebration
World News // 6 hours ago
Boy, 14, fatally struck by vehicle in France during World Cup celebration
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- A 14-year-old boy died after being hit by a vehicle in Montpellier, France, shortly after the soccer team scored a 2-0 victory over Morocco in the semifinals of the World Cup on Wednesday.
Floods, landslides kill more than 120 in Kinshasa
World News // 18 hours ago
Floods, landslides kill more than 120 in Kinshasa
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Floods and landslides in the Congolese capital of Kinshasa, have killed more than 120 people following torrential rains.
Iran removed from U.N. commission that promotes women's rights
World News // 1 day ago
Iran removed from U.N. commission that promotes women's rights
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- A United States-led pressure campaign to remove Iran from a United Nations panel for women's rights succeeded on Wednesday, a punishment for the Islamic nation's deadly crackdown on protests against its morality police.
Europe may have enough natural gas for frigid winter
World News // 1 day ago
Europe may have enough natural gas for frigid winter
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Europe may be set for energy as winter descends on the Northern Hemisphere despite early-year concerns, analysis from Wood Mackenzie finds.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

White House revives program offering free COVID-19 tests by mail
White House revives program offering free COVID-19 tests by mail
Mississippi executes Thomas Loden for killing 16-year-old in 2000
Mississippi executes Thomas Loden for killing 16-year-old in 2000
2 Mississippi police officers killed by gunfire in incident at hotel
2 Mississippi police officers killed by gunfire in incident at hotel
Cold air from Siberia will send U.S. into deep freeze ahead of Christmas
Cold air from Siberia will send U.S. into deep freeze ahead of Christmas
1 dead, 1 suffers life-threatening injuries in Arizona Amazon warehouse shooting
1 dead, 1 suffers life-threatening injuries in Arizona Amazon warehouse shooting
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement