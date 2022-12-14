Trending
Advertisement
World News
Dec. 14, 2022 / 12:22 PM

China stops counting asymptomatic COVID-19 cases

By Patrick Hilsman
1/5
China has stopped counting asymptomatic COVID-19 infections amid growing evidence of a surge in cases. Policies that required PCR tests to enter public spaces have been relaxed. Photo by Wu Hao/EPA-EFE
China has stopped counting asymptomatic COVID-19 infections amid growing evidence of a surge in cases. Policies that required PCR tests to enter public spaces have been relaxed. Photo by Wu Hao/EPA-EFE

Dec. 14 (UPI) -- China has stopped counting asymptomatic COVID-19 cases, the country's National Health Commission said Wednesday.

China reported 2,249 "confirmed" cases on Wednesday. The decision and revised numbers come amid mounting evidence of a COVID-19 surge throughout China.

Advertisement

The capital city of Beijing was uncharacteristically quiet on Wednesday, with many workers staying home amid the latest outbreak. Restaurants and hospitals have been struggling to find enough uninfected staff, and supply chain issues have been reported.

Meanwhile, the government is accelerating efforts to vaccinate China's older citizens, who are vaccinated at much lower rates than the general population.

RELATED China drops tracking app as it lifts more zero-COVID rules

China's zero-COVID policy, which requires stringent screening as well as isolation for infected people, led to rare public demonstrations after 10 people died in a fire in the Xinjiang province. Protestors blamed strict COVID-19 policies for the slow emergency response to the blaze.

Blank sheets of paper, representing grievances the protestors are not allowed to express, have become a symbol of the demonstrations.

There are signs that the government in scaling back on its strict policies. In the past few weeks multiple testing facilities that would screen citizens before they were allowed into public spaces have been shut down. On Monday China discontinued an app the government was using to track travel and quarantine individuals who had visited high risk areas.

Advertisement

Despite public backlash and eased restrictions, there are indications that the government's change of course could have devastating consequences. With current vaccination rate, the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions could lead to over a million deaths, according to a study published by Nature Medicine in May.

RELATED China eases COVID-19 restrictions in wake of protests

Read More

Mainland China's COVID-19 cases drop; world weekly down 3%

Latest Headlines

Seven dead as Peruvians protest ouster of former president Castillo
World News // 10 minutes ago
Seven dead as Peruvians protest ouster of former president Castillo
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Peruvian protests over the sudden ouster of former President Pedro Castillo spread Tuesday as seven demonstrators -- all teenagers -- have died and 15 police officers were injured. Castillo remains in custody.
Volcanic activity occurring all around the world
World News // 1 week ago
Volcanic activity occurring all around the world
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- As Hawaii's Mauna Loa and neighboring Kilauea volcanos simultaneously erupt, drawing worldwide attention, geologists continue to monitor dozens what are called "continuing volcanic eruptions" around the globe.
$2 billion lawsuit accuses Facebook of promoting political violence in Africa
World News // 1 hour ago
$2 billion lawsuit accuses Facebook of promoting political violence in Africa
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- A class-action lawsuit filed in Kenya seeks more than $2 billion from Facebook over accusations the social media giant is profiting from content that promotes ethnic and political violence throughout Africa.
Ukraine shoots down multiple drones over Kyiv
World News // 1 hour ago
Ukraine shoots down multiple drones over Kyiv
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Ukrainian officials say they have shot down 13 Russian drones during a fresh attack on Kyiv Wednesday. The administration building in the recently liberated city of Kherson was also damaged in a strike.
British inflation cools, but still high at 10.7%
World News // 2 hours ago
British inflation cools, but still high at 10.7%
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- The Bank of England is widely expected to increase its lending rate by 50 basis points after the latest reading on consumer-level inflation.
Inflation, rate hikes, energy prices drove economy in 2022
World News // 5 hours ago
Inflation, rate hikes, energy prices drove economy in 2022
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Economic leaders worldwide sought to hike interest rates throughout 2022 to combat rising inflation amid an energy crisis fueled by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
At least 4 dead in English Channel crossing, 43 rescued
World News // 5 hours ago
At least 4 dead in English Channel crossing, 43 rescued
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- At least four people, believed to be refugees, died while trying to cross the English Channel in a crowded dinghy in freezing conditions before dawn on Wednesday. Forty-three were saved by rescuers.
U.S. launches Space Force in South Korea to deter North Korean missile threats
World News // 7 hours ago
U.S. launches Space Force in South Korea to deter North Korean missile threats
SEOUL, Dec. 14 (UPI) -- The United States military launched a Space Force unit in South Korea on Wednesday amid rising missile and nuclear threats from North Korea.
European Parliament removes Eva Kaili as vice president
World News // 21 hours ago
European Parliament removes Eva Kaili as vice president
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- The European Parliament terminated the term of Vice President Eva Kaili of Greece after she was arrested the day before in connection a bribery scheme linked to Qatar.
Iran sentences 400 protesters to prison terms
World News // 22 hours ago
Iran sentences 400 protesters to prison terms
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- Iranian courts have sentenced 400 people to prison terms in connection with the protests currently rocking the nation. Protests have been ongoing since the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amani in police custody in September.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

European Parliament removes Eva Kaili as vice president
European Parliament removes Eva Kaili as vice president
U.S. launches Space Force in South Korea to deter North Korean missile threats
U.S. launches Space Force in South Korea to deter North Korean missile threats
U.S. charges 7 with smuggling U.S military, dual-use tech to Russia
U.S. charges 7 with smuggling U.S military, dual-use tech to Russia
Israeli archeologists uncover stash of 2,200-year-old coins
Israeli archeologists uncover stash of 2,200-year-old coins
Boebert wins re-election in Colorado's 3rd District after recount
Boebert wins re-election in Colorado's 3rd District after recount
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement