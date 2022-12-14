Trending
Advertisement
World News
Dec. 14, 2022 / 9:16 PM

Floods, landslides kill more than 120 in Kinshasa

By Sheri Walsh
Crowds gather where a highway was washed away in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo. Torrential rains, flooding and landslides since Monday have killed more than 120 people. Photo courtesy of Government of Democratic Republic of the Congo
Crowds gather where a highway was washed away in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo. Torrential rains, flooding and landslides since Monday have killed more than 120 people. Photo courtesy of Government of Democratic Republic of the Congo

Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Floods and landslides in the capital of the Democratic Republic of the Congo have killed more than 120 people following torrential rains that have destroyed buildings and roads.

The capital city of Kinshasa was inundated with muddy water on Monday and Tuesday, as landslides broke apart N1 highway, cutting off the city from the sea port of Matad.

Advertisement

The prime minister's office warned the highway could be closed for as long as four days as the major chasm that remained, surrounded by onlookers, was shown in images posted by Congo's government spokesman Patrick Muyaya.

Ministry of Health officials reported a total of more than 140 deaths throughout the city from the flooding, while Congolese Prime Minister Jean-Michel Sama Lukonde said in a statement that at least 120 people died.

RELATED New study blames climate change for deadly flooding in Nigeria

President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo Martin Fayulu tweeted video of the destruction on Wednesday and offered condolences for the victims.

"This morning's torrential rain in Kinshasa, a city of anarchic constructions, caused our uncleaned rivers and our clogged gutters to overflow, unfortunately taking the lives of a hundred of our compatriots," Fayulu wrote. "Sincere condolences to all the families of the victims."

The president has declared a three-day period of national mourning and has promised that the government will cover funeral costs for the deceased.

Kinshasa, the third largest city in Africa, which sits on the southern bank of the Congo River, has become increasingly vulnerable to flash floods due to rapid urbanization.

In a statement on Tuesday, Governor of Kinshasa Ngobilia Mbaka stressed the need to respect planning rules banning illegal construction in drainage areas and riverbeds. He also urged everyone to keep rivers and drainage areas free from trash and debris.

RELATED Swiss mining company Glencore settles corruption case in Congo

Kinshasa has been hit by deadly flooding in the past, including in 2015 when at least 31 people died in the city's low-lying districts.

Read More

Nicole erodes beaches, plunges homes into ocean; 2 killed

Latest Headlines

Iran removed from U.N. commission that promotes women's rights
World News // 7 hours ago
Iran removed from U.N. commission that promotes women's rights
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- A United States-led pressure campaign to remove Iran from a United Nations panel for women's rights succeeded on Wednesday, a punishment for the Islamic nation's deadly crackdown on protests against its morality police.
Europe may have enough natural gas for frigid winter
World News // 8 hours ago
Europe may have enough natural gas for frigid winter
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Europe may be set for energy as winter descends on the Northern Hemisphere despite early-year concerns, analysis from Wood Mackenzie finds.
Seven dead as Peruvians protest ouster of former president Castillo
World News // 9 hours ago
Seven dead as Peruvians protest ouster of former president Castillo
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Peruvian protests over the sudden ouster of former President Pedro Castillo spread Tuesday as seven demonstrators -- all teenagers -- have died and 15 police officers were injured. Castillo remains in custody.
China stops counting asymptomatic COVID-19 cases
World News // 9 hours ago
China stops counting asymptomatic COVID-19 cases
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- China has stopped counting asymptomatic COVID-19 cases amid a likely surge in infections and public backlash against the nation's zero-COVID policies.
Volcanic activity occurring all around the world
World News // 1 week ago
Volcanic activity occurring all around the world
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- As Hawaii's Mauna Loa and neighboring Kilauea volcanos simultaneously erupt, drawing worldwide attention, geologists continue to monitor dozens what are called "continuing volcanic eruptions" around the globe.
$2 billion lawsuit accuses Facebook of promoting political violence in Africa
World News // 10 hours ago
$2 billion lawsuit accuses Facebook of promoting political violence in Africa
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- A class-action lawsuit filed in Kenya seeks more than $2 billion from Facebook over accusations the social media giant is profiting from content that promotes ethnic and political violence throughout Africa.
Ukraine shoots down multiple drones over Kyiv
World News // 10 hours ago
Ukraine shoots down multiple drones over Kyiv
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Ukrainian officials say they have shot down 13 Russian drones during a fresh attack on Kyiv Wednesday. The administration building in the recently liberated city of Kherson was also damaged in a strike.
British inflation cools, but still high at 10.7%
World News // 11 hours ago
British inflation cools, but still high at 10.7%
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- The Bank of England is widely expected to increase its lending rate by 50 basis points after the latest reading on consumer-level inflation.
Inflation, rate hikes, energy prices drove economy in 2022
World News // 14 hours ago
Inflation, rate hikes, energy prices drove economy in 2022
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Economic leaders worldwide sought to hike interest rates throughout 2022 to combat rising inflation amid an energy crisis fueled by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
At least 4 dead in English Channel crossing, 43 rescued
World News // 14 hours ago
At least 4 dead in English Channel crossing, 43 rescued
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- At least four people, believed to be refugees, died while trying to cross the English Channel in a crowded dinghy in freezing conditions before dawn on Wednesday. Forty-three were saved by rescuers.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

U.S. launches Space Force in South Korea to deter North Korean missile threats
U.S. launches Space Force in South Korea to deter North Korean missile threats
U.S. charges 7 with smuggling U.S military, dual-use tech to Russia
U.S. charges 7 with smuggling U.S military, dual-use tech to Russia
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown commutes all 17 state death sentences
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown commutes all 17 state death sentences
Mississippi executes Thomas Loden for killing 16-year-old in 2000
Mississippi executes Thomas Loden for killing 16-year-old in 2000
Coast Guard: Missing sailors found safe hundreds of miles off Delaware's coast
Coast Guard: Missing sailors found safe hundreds of miles off Delaware's coast
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement