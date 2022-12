1/4

Iranian courts have sentenced 400 people to prison terms in connection with the protests that have been rocking the country since the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amani in police custody in September. Photo by STR/EPA-EFE

Dec. 13 (UPI) -- Iranian courts have sentenced 400 protesters to prison terms ranging up to 10 years. Among those arrested, 160 were sentenced to between five and 10 years in prison, 80 people to two to five years, 160 people to up to two years, the chief of the judiciary of Tehran province, Ali Alghasi-Mehr, said according to the Mizan news agency. Advertisement

The fact that the convictions are concentrated in the Tehran region means the number of convictions nationwide is likely significantly higher.

Iran has been rocked by protests since the death of Masha Amani, a 22-year-old woman who died in custody after she was detained by police on Sept. 13 for violating the country's hijab mandate.

Iran does not publish accurate information on arrests, but the Human Rights Activists' News Agency reports that 18,200 people have been detained in connection with the protests.

The United Nations Office for the High Commissioner for Human Rights reports that over 300 people have been killed since the protests started.

On Monday, authorities executed 23-year-old Majidreza Rahnavard after a secret trial during which he was accused of killing two members of Basij volunteer force, a pro-government militia that supports the security forces. It is the second time the government has executed someone associated with the protests.

