Jin of BTS reports for military service near North Korean frontline

BTS member Jin reported for mandatory military service on Tuesday at a camp near the frontline with North Korea. Photo by Yonhap

SEOUL, Dec. 13 (UPI) -- K-pop superstar Jin of BTS reported for mandatory military service on Tuesday, becoming the boy band's first member to enter the army and officially ending a chapter for the iconic septet. The 30-year-old arrived at an army training camp in Yeoncheon, less than 10 miles from the Demilitarized Zone that separates the two Koreas. Jin, who showed off a freshly shaven head on social media fan platform Weverse over the weekend, will be in uniform for 18 months. Advertisement

All able-bodied South Korean men are required to serve in the military, and debate had long swirled about whether BTS would be granted a special exemption in light of their contributions to promoting the country's international image.

In October, the band's management company announced that all members of BTS would fulfill their military service and would regroup afterward.

"While individual activities for some of the members are planned into the first half of 2023, both the company and the members of BTS are looking forward to reconvening as a group again around 2025," Big Hit Entertainment said in a statement.

Big Hit had asked fans and media not to gather at the boot camp entrance, citing congestion and safety concerns, and announced that no event would be held to see the pop star off.

Several dozen fans and a large contingent of domestic and international reporters turned out at a location across the road from the camp amid heavy security presence, according to local reports. Jin arrived in the early afternoon and entered the base in a caravan of cars without stopping.

The K-pop heartthrob is expected to complete a standard five-week basic training course before being assigned to a unit.

Jin made his solo debut in October with the single "The Astronaut," which was co-written with Chris Martin of British rock band Coldplay. The song sold more than 700,000 copies on its first day of release, Big Hit said, and topped the iTunes charts in 97 countries.

Other solo projects by BTS members include band leader RM's album Indigo, released earlier this month, and J-hope's hit summer release Jack in the Box.

BTS was formed in 2013. Their last concert before conscription was held in October in front of more than 50,000 fans in the southeastern city of Busan.