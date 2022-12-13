Trending
Advertisement
World News
Dec. 13, 2022 / 4:38 AM

Jin of BTS reports for military service near North Korean frontline

By Thomas Maresca
1/4
BTS member Jin reported for mandatory military service on Tuesday at a camp near the frontline with North Korea. Photo by Yonhap
BTS member Jin reported for mandatory military service on Tuesday at a camp near the frontline with North Korea. Photo by Yonhap

SEOUL, Dec. 13 (UPI) -- K-pop superstar Jin of BTS reported for mandatory military service on Tuesday, becoming the boy band's first member to enter the army and officially ending a chapter for the iconic septet.

The 30-year-old arrived at an army training camp in Yeoncheon, less than 10 miles from the Demilitarized Zone that separates the two Koreas. Jin, who showed off a freshly shaven head on social media fan platform Weverse over the weekend, will be in uniform for 18 months.

Advertisement

All able-bodied South Korean men are required to serve in the military, and debate had long swirled about whether BTS would be granted a special exemption in light of their contributions to promoting the country's international image.

In October, the band's management company announced that all members of BTS would fulfill their military service and would regroup afterward.

RELATED Lizzo, BTS, 'Grey's Anatomy,' 'Doctor Strange' win People's Choice Awards

"While individual activities for some of the members are planned into the first half of 2023, both the company and the members of BTS are looking forward to reconvening as a group again around 2025," Big Hit Entertainment said in a statement.

Big Hit had asked fans and media not to gather at the boot camp entrance, citing congestion and safety concerns, and announced that no event would be held to see the pop star off.

Advertisement

Several dozen fans and a large contingent of domestic and international reporters turned out at a location across the road from the camp amid heavy security presence, according to local reports. Jin arrived in the early afternoon and entered the base in a caravan of cars without stopping.

RELATED BTS member RM releases solo album, 'Wild Flower' music video

The K-pop heartthrob is expected to complete a standard five-week basic training course before being assigned to a unit.

Jin made his solo debut in October with the single "The Astronaut," which was co-written with Chris Martin of British rock band Coldplay. The song sold more than 700,000 copies on its first day of release, Big Hit said, and topped the iTunes charts in 97 countries.

Other solo projects by BTS members include band leader RM's album Indigo, released earlier this month, and J-hope's hit summer release Jack in the Box.

RELATED Hybe to boost collaborations between record labels to fill BTS hiatus

BTS was formed in 2013. Their last concert before conscription was held in October in front of more than 50,000 fans in the southeastern city of Busan.

Latest Headlines

Iran hangs second anti-regime protester in less than a week
World News // 1 day ago
Iran hangs second anti-regime protester in less than a week
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- Iran publicly executed Majidreza Rahnavard on Monday, marking the second execution it has carried out in less than a week in connection to anti-regime protests that have engulfed the nation since September.
King Charles III shares first Christmas card as head of Britain
World News // 11 hours ago
King Charles III shares first Christmas card as head of Britain
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- Britain's royal family shared a look at the first Christmas card under newly crowned monarch King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla.
Vladimir Putin postpones annual news conference for first time in 10 years
World News // 12 hours ago
Vladimir Putin postpones annual news conference for first time in 10 years
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin will not hold an annual news conference as scheduled this month, instead moving it to an unspecified date next year, Russian media reported Monday.
United Nations: 8 million Ukrainians remain refugees in Europe
World News // 14 hours ago
United Nations: 8 million Ukrainians remain refugees in Europe
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- More than 8 million Ukrainian refugees have crossed the border into Poland during the months-long invasion by Russia, but nearly 6 million have crossed the border back into Ukraine, according to U.N. report.
More gas coming to Europe's only large-scale LNG facility
World News // 15 hours ago
More gas coming to Europe's only large-scale LNG facility
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- New gas production can improve the capacity of the Hammerfest LNG facility, Norwegian energy major Equinor said Monday.
China arrests 63 in $1.7 billion crypto money laundering scheme
World News // 16 hours ago
China arrests 63 in $1.7 billion crypto money laundering scheme
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- Police in northern China have arrested 63 people accused of laundering nearly $1.7 billion worth of Chinese Yuan using cryptocurrency.
Three young boys dead after falling into icy lake in England
World News // 17 hours ago
Three young boys dead after falling into icy lake in England
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- Three young boys have died and a fourth remains in the hospital in serious condition after falling into a frigid lake in West Midlands County, England on Sunday afternoon.
European Parliament official among 4 charged in alleged bribery scheme
World News // 17 hours ago
European Parliament official among 4 charged in alleged bribery scheme
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- Authorities in Belgium have charged four suspects, including a high-ranking member of the European Parliament, as part of an investigation into alleged bribery by a Persian Gulf nation seeking to influence EU policies.
British economy still sputtering despite short-term growth
World News // 17 hours ago
British economy still sputtering despite short-term growth
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- Growth returned to the British economy, though it may already by in recession according to the Bank of Enland.
2 officers, 1 bystander killed in Queensland shooting
World News // 19 hours ago
2 officers, 1 bystander killed in Queensland shooting
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- Queensland Police are hunting suspects near Brisbane in connection with a rural shooting that killed two law enforcement officers and a bystander on Monday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Peru airport closes as two killed during protests over presidential impeachment
Peru airport closes as two killed during protests over presidential impeachment
Three young boys dead after falling into icy lake in England
Three young boys dead after falling into icy lake in England
Iran hangs second anti-regime protester in less than a week
Iran hangs second anti-regime protester in less than a week
Judge formally dismisses Trump special master requirement
Judge formally dismisses Trump special master requirement
United Nations: 8 million Ukrainians remain refugees in Europe
United Nations: 8 million Ukrainians remain refugees in Europe
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement