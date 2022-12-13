Trending
Advertisement
World News
Dec. 13, 2022 / 2:43 PM

European Parliament removes Eva Kaili as vice president

By Clyde Hughes
Former Vice President of the European Parliament, Eva Kaili holds a joint press conference at the Moroccan Parliament in Rabat, Morocco, on Oct. 10. She was removed on Tuesday. File Photo by Jalal Morchidi/EPA-EFE
Former Vice President of the European Parliament, Eva Kaili holds a joint press conference at the Moroccan Parliament in Rabat, Morocco, on Oct. 10. She was removed on Tuesday. File Photo by Jalal Morchidi/EPA-EFE

Dec. 13 (UPI) -- The European Parliament terminated the term of Vice President Eva Kaili of Greece after she was arrested the day before in connection bribery scheme linked to Qatar.

The body voted 625-1 with two abstentions to remove her from office.

Advertisement

"The vote was taken according to Article 21 of the Parliament's rules of procedure, and it follows the ongoing investigations in Belgium involving some members and staff of the European Parliament," a statement from the Parliament said.

It said the procedure has been triggered by a decision of the Conference of Presidents earlier on Tuesday, which approved the action unanimously.

RELATED EU delegates still at odds over cap on Russian natural gas

"The Conference of Presidents is shocked and deeply concerned about the recent revelations on corruption and criminal influence in the decision-making processes in the European Parliament," the body said in a separate statement.

"Everyone involved must be held accountable. Parliament will continue to fully support the work of the police and judiciary to ensure that justice is done. There will be no business as usual. The European Parliament will initiate an internal reform process to ensure that transparency and accountability are reinforced and become watertight."

Authorities in Belgium on Monday charged Kaili and three others as part of an investigation into bribery in an attempt to influence EU policies. Officials are calling the case one of the biggest corruption scandals to ever occur inside one of the main legislative bodies that govern the European Union.

Advertisement

Kaili is a member of the Greek Social Democratic Party in Greece. She was taken into custody along with former Italian parliamentary deputy Antonio Panzeri. The two others arrested have not been named publicly.

RELATED WTO says Trump steel, aluminum tariffs broke rules

Read More

OPEC keeps demand forecast stable, though uncertainties remain

Latest Headlines

Iran sentences 400 protesters to prison terms
World News // 57 minutes ago
Iran sentences 400 protesters to prison terms
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- Iranian courts have sentenced 400 people to prison terms in connection with the protests currently rocking the nation. Protests have been ongoing since the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amani in police custody in September.
British rail workers begin strike after rejecting deal
World News // 2 hours ago
British rail workers begin strike after rejecting deal
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- A massive rail strike in Britain began on Tuesday as workers walk out over a dispute regarding jobs, pay and working conditions.
EU delegates still at odds over cap on Russian natural gas
World News // 2 hours ago
EU delegates still at odds over cap on Russian natural gas
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- Policymakers in the European Union were upbeat about prospects for a cap on the price of Russian natural gas, though several obstacles remain.
Israeli archeologists uncover stash of 2,200-year-old coins
World News // 3 hours ago
Israeli archeologists uncover stash of 2,200-year-old coins
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- Archeologists in the occupied West Bank have uncovered a stash of 2,200-year-old Tetradrachma coins from the Ptolemaic era in Egypt. The coins provide historical insight into the Maccabean revolt.
OPEC keeps demand forecast stable, though uncertainties remain
World News // 4 hours ago
OPEC keeps demand forecast stable, though uncertainties remain
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- OPEC economists noted substantial declines on global economic activity, but kept many parts of its forecast unchanged from last month.
Anti-smoking bill to become law in New Zealand after clearing final vote in Parliament
World News // 4 hours ago
Anti-smoking bill to become law in New Zealand after clearing final vote in Parliament
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- The New Zealand Parliament has approved a measure that raises the age in which people can legally purchase tobacco products as part of an ongoing effort to permanently ban cigarette sales in the country.
IMF loans Ghana $3 billion for debt bailout
World News // 4 hours ago
IMF loans Ghana $3 billion for debt bailout
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- The International Monetary Fund reached an agreement with Ghana on Tuesday for a $3 billion bailout to help the West African nation restructure its unsustainable debt.
Moscow rejects Zelensky's call to withdraw troops by Christmas
World News // 4 hours ago
Moscow rejects Zelensky's call to withdraw troops by Christmas
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called on Russia to withdraw its troops by Christmas as Russian fire killed three civilians in the Kherson region.
Chinese, Indian troops fight along Himalayan region, no deaths reported
World News // 6 hours ago
Chinese, Indian troops fight along Himalayan region, no deaths reported
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- Soldiers from China and India squared off last week at their disputed border in the Himalayan Mountain region, the most serious running since 2020 but no deaths were reported.
Jin of BTS reports for military service near North Korean frontline
World News // 10 hours ago
Jin of BTS reports for military service near North Korean frontline
SEOUL, Dec. 13 (UPI) -- K-pop superstar Jin of BTS reported for mandatory military service on Tuesday, becoming the boy band's first member to enter the army and officially ending a chapter for the iconic septet.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Justice Department subpoenas Georgia, New Mexico state officials in Jan. 6 probe
Justice Department subpoenas Georgia, New Mexico state officials in Jan. 6 probe
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried arrested in the Bahamas
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried arrested in the Bahamas
Air Force test launch of hypersonic missile prototype a success
Air Force test launch of hypersonic missile prototype a success
Judge formally dismisses Trump special master requirement
Judge formally dismisses Trump special master requirement
Elon Musk relaunches Twitter Blue with $11 charge for Apple users
Elon Musk relaunches Twitter Blue with $11 charge for Apple users
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement